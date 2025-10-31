Halloween Highlights, a New ‘South Park,’ ‘On Brand’ Finale

HBO

It: Welcome to Derry

9/8c

As a Halloween treat, though some might regard it as a trick, HBO Max makes the second episode of the Stephen King-inspired prequel available ahead of its linear HBO premiere on Sunday (9/8c). Following the terrifying events in the movie theater, the survivors suffer more living nightmares while Derry welcomes a new family, the Hanlons: Korean War pilot Leroy (Jovan Adepo), activist wife Charlotte (Taylour Paige), and 12-year-old Will (Blake Cameron James). They have no idea what they’re getting into. But we do.

Everett Collection

Frankenstein

8/7c

Halloween Marathons: Wherever you look, Halloween is in the air — and airwaves. Turner Classic Movies continues its two-day movie marathon, devoting much of the day to foundational Universal classics from the 1930s: The Invisible Man (1 pm/12c), Dracula (2:15 pm/1:15c) with Bela Lugosi, a Boris Karloff bonanza with The Mummy (3:45/2:45c), Frankenstein (5:15/4:15c) and Bride of Frankenstein (6:30/5:30c). The channel turns to real-life chills in prime time with 1967’s In Cold Blood (8/7c), then reverts to cult favorites overnight, starting with George A. Romero‘s Night of the Living Dead (12:30 am/11:30c).

Syfy‘s full day of more contemporary horror flicks builds to back-to-back showings of 2022’s Halloween Ends (8/7c), the last in the franchise — for now. For more light-hearted Halloween fun, FXX airs 17 consecutive hours of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes from the archives of The Simpsons, starting at 7 am/6c. Antenna TV presents a Bewitched Witch-O-Ween Marathon (starting at 5 am/4c) of the classic sitcom starring Elizabeth Montgomery as the twitchy Samantha Stephens.

Comedy Central

South Park

10/9c

The animated satire that never met a sacred cow it wouldn’t roast is back on a special night, training its gaze on the spectacle of the recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House. Apparently, the destruction has unleashed a disruptive spirit, which is likely to bedevil the president and his Satanic sidekick (as seen in a production photo). Elsewhere, Stan begins to worry that South Park itself has become overly politicized. You think?

David Holloway / NBC

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon

Season Finale 10/9c

The marketing competition reaches its final phase with hosts Jimmy Fallon and Bozoma Saint introducing the final four contestants to Buffalo Bills NFL MVP Josh Allen, an investor in their latest client, Therabody. Whoever comes up with the best cinematic spec commercial for the brand will be named “Innovator of the Year” and leave the show with $100,000.

Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Fire Country

9/8c

The grieving for Vince Leone (Billy Burke) continues, with his widow Sharon (Diane Farr) finding it hard to let go of the late battalion chief’s belongings. She finds solace in an unexpected source, Vince’s ex, Renee (guest star Constance Zimmer), while the Station 42 team, now under the leadership of Battalion Chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy), responds to a wildfire that breaks out after a zipline accident involving illegal fireworks.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

