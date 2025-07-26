South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone refused to blur Donald Trump‘s penis in the Season 27 premiere. But they did come to a hilarious compromise with Comedy Central.

On June 23, a new season of the animated satire series kicked off with a bang. South Park eviscerated the U.S. president as well as its parent company Paramount’s merger with Skydance, in the jaw-dropping debut.

An unclothed Trump getting into bed with Satan definitely turned heads — but it was the final scene featuring a spoof ad for Trump as part of Paramount’s lawsuit settlement with the POTUS that truly raised eyebrows.

Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the South Park guys absolutely cooked trump in their test season premiere, he is going to HATE the accurate size depiction of his tiny member. Be a shame if everyone retweeted this.https://t.co/tiPMSHyR78 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2025

The clip showed an AI-generated scene showing Trump running in a desert while taking off his clothes. After falling over in the sand, his bare manhood declared, “I’m Donald J. Trump, and I endorse this message.” The ad’s narrator then said, “Trump, his penis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large.”

During a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, July 24, Parker and Stone opened up about the episode, titled “Sermon on the ‘Mount.”

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said with a deadpan expression.

When asked about Comedy Central’s reaction to the South Park episode, the creators admitted the main disagreement was over whether to blur the penis.

Parker explained, “It’s always like, ‘So we love the episode,’ but that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis.’”

Stone added, “We put eyes on the penis.”

To that, Parker continued, “We put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it. And then that was a whole conversation with grown-up people for about four f***ing days. It’s a character.”

Trump’s White House has since issued a statement in response to the graphic South Park episode.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Variety. “Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Meanwhile, Parker and Stone recently signed a 5-year deal for 50 new episodes.

South Park, streaming on HBO Max and Paramount+