What To Know Comedian and writer Toby Morton purchased the domain names trumpkennedycenter.org and trumpkennedycenter.com to satirize the controversial renaming of the Kennedy Center after Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy.

Morton is known for trolling politicians by acquiring domain names they might want and using them to host satirical content targeting figures like Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Kennedy Center renaming decision has sparked legal challenges, with board member Rep. Joyce Beatty filing a lawsuit claiming the change is unlawful without congressional approval.

Toby Morton is a comedian and TV writer with Mad TV and South Park on his résumé. He’s also the proud owner of the domain names trumpkennedycenter.org and trumpkennedycenter.com.

In fact, Morton bought those domain names in August, months before the Kennedy Center board’s controversial announcement that the District of Columbia institution would be rebranded as The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

“As soon as [Donald] Trump began gutting the Kennedy Center board earlier this year, I thought, ‘Yep, that name’s going on the building,’” Morton told The Washington Post this week. “The rest followed on schedule.”

As the Post notes, Morton has a history of trolling politicians by snapping up domain names they might want to use, then linking legitimate-looking but satirical websites to those domains.

His website NancyMace26.com says Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican congresswoman, has a history of “mocking trans kids, defaming exes, inflating reimbursements, [and] screaming ‘groomer’ on the House floor for likes.”

And his site MTG2026.org describes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican representing Georgia, as a “fascist” who is “Building a Whiter Tomorrow.”

As for what he’ll build at the Trump-Kennedy Center websites, Morton told the Post the content will “absolutely reflect the absurdity of the moment. Lots of surprises. Some things are truly hard to parody, though.”

He added, “The Kennedy Center has always been a cultural institution meant to outlast any one administration or personality. It’s meant to honor culture, not ego. Once it was treated like personal branding, satire became unavoidable.”

In a BlueSky post, Morton shared screenshots of appreciative Post readers. “Imagine being MAGA and realizing the focus of Trump’s Kennedy Center is now in the hands of the guy who voiced Scott Tenorman on South Park,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “The artistic things Mr. Morton can accomplish on this website is exciting to think about. It could actually become more popular than the center itself.”

As TV Insider previously reported, Trump’s administration claims the Kennedy Center board’s decision to rename the center was unanimous, but Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat representing Ohio and a member of the board, said she was muted on the call. Beatty has filed a lawsuit over the renaming, arguing that the name change is unlawful without an act of Congress, The Hill reports.