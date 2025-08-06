Savannah Guthrie returned to Today‘s Studio 1A on Wednesday, August 6, but not before picking up her kids from summer camp.

The news anchor enjoyed the end of her two-day Today absence by reuniting with her 10-year-old daughter, Vale, and 8-year-old son, Charley. Guthrie shared several photos from the camp pick-up via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 5, including individual snaps of herself hugging each of her children and a group selfie the three of them took together.

She also poked fun at her children by criticizing their hygiene habits. “There is no greater act of motherly love than touching the post-camp retainer 🤢,” she hilariously wrote over a snap of one of the kids’ clear, sparkly retainer.

Guthrie followed up the pic with another photo of her other child’s retainer in a sanitizing solution. “Before or after no one really knows,” she quipped. (Guthrie shares Vale and Charley with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

Guthrie enjoyed an extended weekend by taking off from Today on Monday, August 4, and Tuesday. Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett stepped in for Guthrie at the hosting desk alongside coanchor Craig Melvin.

Al Roker also skipped the first two Today episodes of the week, returning live from Miami on Wednesday to get a tour of the city from NBC Nightly News host Tom Llamas. During his time off, Roker enjoyed a night out with Guthrie and their respective partners.

“Summer fun! New York state of mind! #summer,” Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, captioned a Monday Instagram snap of herself, Roker, Guthrie, and Feldman posing on a New York City rooftop.

The Today hosts are no strangers to taking some extra time off from the NBC morning show in the summer. Guthrie, for her part, was absent for an entire week back in June. “She’s enjoying this week off,” Melvin explained on the show’s June 30 episode, though he didn’t specify the reason for Guthrie’s break.

Both Guthrie and Melvin took a day off from Today on July 9, with Jarrett and Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist stepping in for the duo.

Roker, meanwhile, will follow up his trip to Miami by traveling to Texas for Today‘s Lend a Hand series to help those affected by the recent Guadalupe River floods in Texas.

“We’re gonna be there live tomorrow morning to show you they’re recovering, what they still need, and share some inspiring stories about neighbors, who lost everything themselves, helping their neighbors,” the weatherman explained at the top of Wednesday’s third hour of Today. “So, as soon as we finish here, [I’m] hopping on a plane, and we’ll bring that to you live tomorrow morning.”

