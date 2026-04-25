What To Know Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains missing after her February 1 abduction.

A trial date of June 23 has been set for Derrick Callella, who is accused of sending fake ransom notes.

Authorities warned that grief profiteers will be held accountable for their actions.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, 84, is still missing after her February 1 abduction in Tucson, Arizona. And recently, a trial date was set for an alleged fake ransom note writer.

On April 23, ABC affiliate station KGUN 9 in Tucson reported that a trial date for Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, was scheduled for June 23 following his arrest. It will be held at the federal courthouse in Tucson.

Callella’s charges are related to ransom notes sent to the Guthrie family and not those shared by TMZ. According to a grand jury indictment, he allegedly sent two text messages to two family members on February 4. They read: “Did you get the 12 bitcoin? We’re waiting on our end for the transaction.”

On February 5, Callella was arrested and charged with transmitting a ransom demand in interstate commerce without revealing his identity and using a telecommunications device with intent to abuse, threaten or harass an individual.

“The Department of Justice will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine in a February news release. “This case came together in under 24 hours because of the coordinated work of the FBI, local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Meanwhile, Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke warned, “To those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation — we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions.”

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson home on the evening of January 31. The following day, her family reported the 84-year-old missing. Despite the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI investigating the abduction for nearly three months — and Savannah offering a $1 million reward —no suspect has been named in Nancy’s case, as of writing.