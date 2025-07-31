‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Show Dramatic Swing

The latest morning news ratings have seen a surprising swing towards ABC News, with Good Morning America landing in the top spot in both total viewers and the key demo for the first time in almost two years.

According to AdWeek, citing live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the week of July 21, GMA knocked NBC News’ Today show from its longtime spot at the top of the ratings charts. GMA averaged 2.625 million total viewers and 481,000 viewers in the coveted Adults 25-54 demo, marking the first time since the week of August 7, 2023, the show has held the top spot in both measured categories.

Compared to the week prior, GMA was up 1% in total viewers and 8% in the key demo. The show also held up well compared to the same week in 2024 (the week of July 22), remaining flat in the demo and down just 1% in total viewers.

The Today show fell to second place in both total viewers and demo, with 2.297 million total viewers and 474,000 in the demo. Compared to the week before, Today was down 5% in total viewers and 10% in the demo. The show was also down on 2024, with -12% in total viewers and -20% in the key demo.

CBS Mornings occupied the third spot with 1.8 million total viewers and 287,000 viewers in the demo for the week of July 21. While the show was down 2% in total viewers on the week prior, it was up 11% in the demo, making it the only network to gain double-digit improvements. However, compared to 2024, CBS Mornings was down 10% in total viewers and 20% in the demo.

GMA is hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee, with Lara Spencer as contributor. Meanwhile, Today is helmed by Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin (who replaced Hoda Kotb back in January), Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones.

CBS Mornings is hosted by Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil, with Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz serving as fill-ins.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am/6c, ABC

Today, Weekdays, 7am/6c, NBC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7am/6c, CBS