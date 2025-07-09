Why Are Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie Absent From ‘Today’?

Today‘s lineup of hosts looked a little different on Wednesday, July 9.

Both Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were absent from the NBC morning show, with Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist and Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett stepping in as the main cohosts. The change is not permanent, as Geist noted on-air, Guthrie and Melvin are simply enjoying a day off. It wasn’t explained why they were absent.

Guthrie has appeared on the show all week, although she reported live from Texas on Monday while covering the deadly flash floods in the Lone Star State. She shared a snap of a fallen tree from her trip via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 8, along with a link to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

While Melvin was present during Monday and Tuesday’s episodes, Carson Daly has been absent from Today all week. Though the reason behind Daly’s absence was not revealed, the host is known for frequently taking multiple days off to film episodes of NBC’s The Voice.

Dylan Dreyer, meanwhile, has been absent from Today since Tuesday, as she is currently away on assignment. The meteorologist is seemingly gearing up for the 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament, having shared a glimpse at her prep via Instagram last week.

“My one round of practice before @acchampionship next week!” Dreyer captioned a July 3 snap of herself practicing her golf skills. “Should be just enough to keep my last place streak going!!”

Today correspondent Kaylee Hartung has stepped in for Daly and Dreyer throughout the week, while lifestyle contributor Jill Martin joined Hartung and Al Roker on Wednesday’s third hour of Today. Roker and Jenna Bush Hager were the only two members of the show’s main lineup to appear on Wednesday.

Today With Jenna & Friends almost saw a hosting switch-up on Monday, as Bush Hager’s guest host, Dwyane Wade, nearly had to call out sick. “I had a toothache yesterday,” Wade revealed on Tuesday, noting that it lasted around seven hours.

“It was just a challenge for me. I almost hit [executive producer] Talia [Parkinson-Jones] and almost called off sick,” the former NBA star told Bush Hager. “I was like, ‘How would those headlines read? Dwyane Wade cannot show up to host the show because his tooth hurts.”

Wade later gushed about how much he has enjoyed his Jenna & Friends guest hosting gig. “Since I left the show in March, I’ve been all around the world. And I just wanna thank everybody who’s come up to me and who have said how great we are together on this show,” he stated. “It’s been a lot of women, the audience is women. So, thank you guys so much for coming up to me and just expressing how great we are together and our chemistry and everything.”

Wade went on to joke, “I appreciate it and that’s why I’m back, because you guys told me that I was good. So, it’s [your] fault if I’m not.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC