Why Savannah Guthrie Is Absent From ‘Today’ This Week, Who’s Filling In & More

Savannah Guthrie may be getting a head start to the holiday weekend.

Craig Melvin announced that his Today coanchor would be absent from the NBC morning show all week, starting on Monday, June 30. “She’s enjoying this week off,” he told viewers, though he didn’t reveal the reason for her break.

Taking over Guthrie’s seat at the desk this week will be Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett, who most recently filled in for Savannah on the show’s Wednesday, June 25, episode, “Always good to have you,” Melvin told his temporary coanchor on Monday morning.

Guthrie teased what she’s getting up to during her week-long hiatus via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 29, sharing a snap of a T-shirt that read “A Little Bit Dramatic” hanging next to what looked like a beach towel.

“Tough but fair,” she jokingly captioned the pic, which hinted that she’s currently on a family vacation with her husband, Michael Feldman, and kids Vale and Charley, ahead of the Fourth of July this Friday.

Guthrie was not the only Today personality absent from Monday’s episode, as Dylan Dreyer took over weather duties for her third hour of Today cohost Al Roker. The weatherman gave fans a glimpse into his chill weekend by sharing pictures of his home-cooked meals and home garden via Instagram.

“Tonight, it was a @snakeriverfarms #cowboysteak for #sundaydinner with salad greens from @bluestarfarmny and #duckfat #tortillas by @caram3lo,” Roker wrote alongside a Sunday Instagram video of himself cooking in the kitchen before enjoying some nature views in his backyard. “And those four little birds have Mom and Dad alternating feedings for their hungry little mouths. The evening ended with the setting sun peeking through the trees.”

Jarrett stepped in for Roker on Monday’s third hour of Today. Like Guthrie, Dreyer noted that Roker also has the entire week off.

Jenna Bush Hager is also taking a brief break from Today this week. In addition to Bush Hager being absent from her daily “Jenna’s Morning Boost” segment on Monday, Today With Jenna & Friends will air “best-of shows” on Monday through Wednesday, July 2, per the show’s website. Jenna & Friends will return with new episodes featuring cohost Brooke Shields on Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4.

Bush Hager has continued to cohost the fourth hour of Today with a rotating panel of celebrity guest hosts since Hoda Kotb exited the show earlier this year.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC