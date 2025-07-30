The ladies of 3QUENCY, Wennely Quezada, Brianna Mazzola, and Nori Royale, were crowned the winners of Building the Band during the Season 1 finale, which was released on July 23. Not only did they get the recognition of winning the show, but they also earned a $500,000 prize.

Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland chose the girl group as the champions over runner-ups SZN4. They made the call after both groups gave one final performance on the biggest stage of the season.

However, it’s been about a year since the final episode was filmed, so a lot of time has passed. Were the ladies able to stick together and keep the band they built alive? Scroll down for what we know!

Is 3QUENCY still together?

Yes, the ladies are still together and ready to shine. “This is a huge opportunity for all three of us and it’s been a long time coming. This last year we’ve kind of been in hiding,” Mazzola told Tudum. “Now we really want to graduate on from the experience.”

They also already have an idea of the type of music they want to create. “What’s coming next for us is definitely nothing regular,” Mazzola promised. “It’s loud, it’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s empowering. Every week on the show, we were keen on making sure each performance outdid the one before. Let’s show them something completely different — different wardrobe, different creative, different visuals, different vocals. We just constantly wanted to reinvent ourselves, and what’s coming next for us is also a reinvention.”

The group also has their own Instagram page, making the band totally official.

What genre of music will 3QUENCY sing?

The ladies told Vulture that they’ve been working on “honing” their sound with different producers over the last year. Wennely confirmed that their music style will be in “the pop and R&B pocket” because all three ladies love it.

“We love to make you dance, we love to give women empowerment, and also take it slow and give you a nice ballad,” she shared. “We do both.”

