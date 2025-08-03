Jessie J Hospitalized for Complications After Major Surgery

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Jessie J has been hospitalized for an infection after undergoing breast cancer surgery.

On Sunday, August 3, the British singer — known for singing “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj — took to her Instagram Stories with photos from a hospital bed.

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” she captioned a photo of an IV in her arm. “6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

In April, Jessie J (real name Jessica Ellen Cornish), had a mastectomy and breast reconstruction; she announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June via Instagram.

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD BLOT THANK GOD,” she continued, “They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs. Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

For a second segment of her IG Stories, Jessie J added, “I know many people who will have gone through this or similar may agree with me on this or not and that’s ok. But I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery. The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me. Especially as a Mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am.”

In late June, Jessie J revealed her cancer was “all gone” following the surgery, via her Instagram Stories, per People. She shares a son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, 2, with her partner, Chanan Safir Colman.

“Having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all,” she admitted in her August 3 update. “But it’s life, I know that. And don’t get me wrong getting the all clear was and is incredible. But that result didn’t speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically.”

In a third IG Stories update, Jessie J posted a reminder to herself to “slow tf down even thought I feel like I’m a 🐢 pace right now.”

She concluded, “I love moving and working and being up and active but I can’t be right now, and that’s what it is. And I am finding the strength in knowing that all can be adjusted to align with a slower pace and the support of my very small inner support circle…. My body and immune system said ‘Sit down d***head.'”

