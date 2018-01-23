Singer Jessie J Is on a Chinese Talent Show and Slaying (VIDEO)

Jessie J performs onstage at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jessie J is already a famous singer from the UK, so you might be surprised to know she's currently appearing on a Chinese singing show as a contestant!

The show in question is Hunan TV’s The Singer 2018, and it's not like Jessie is cheating because all the contestants are already well-known around the world. On the new season, the "Bang Bang" singer goes up against Taiwanese singers Sam Lee and Angela Chang, as well as Chinese rocker Wang Feng. She couldn't sing one of her own songs this week, so she chose Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing."

Jessie is the first Anglo-American contestant to appear on The Singer. The show is only two episodes in, and so far, Jessie has placed first both times.

As for why she decided to go on a Chinese talent show? "I'm turning 30 this year and I just think, why not? It's an experience I'll never forget and may never get again and I'm gonna sing like I've never sung before," she tells The Straits Times.

Good luck, Jessie!