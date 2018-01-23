Singer Jessie J Is on a Chinese Talent Show and Slaying (VIDEO)
Jessie J is already a famous singer from the UK, so you might be surprised to know she's currently appearing on a Chinese singing show as a contestant!
The show in question is Hunan TV’s The Singer 2018, and it's not like Jessie is cheating because all the contestants are already well-known around the world. On the new season, the "Bang Bang" singer goes up against Taiwanese singers Sam Lee and Angela Chang, as well as Chinese rocker Wang Feng. She couldn't sing one of her own songs this week, so she chose Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing."
Jessie is the first Anglo-American contestant to appear on The Singer. The show is only two episodes in, and so far, Jessie has placed first both times.
*As tears fall down my face* Whitney Houston... 👑 You are the reason I started to sing. When I heard I will always love you when I was 4 years old. My life changed forever. You are everything. The best to ever do it. No one can ever come close. More than anything, I hope I did you proud. 🌹 Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me believe in me. It’s taken me 25 years to find the courage to sing this whole song on stage. It was one of the most unforgettable and special moments of my life... It happened because of you. I love this song, and I will always love you. ❤️ Thank you to everyone watching this, and sharing it and showing my voice love. It’s all it’s ever been about and it’s all it will only ever be about for me. The music, the feeling, the songs and the singing. ❤️ Just an Essex girl with a dream. Representing the UK everywhere I go. 🇬🇧 🇨🇳
As for why she decided to go on a Chinese talent show? "I'm turning 30 this year and I just think, why not? It's an experience I'll never forget and may never get again and I'm gonna sing like I've never sung before," she tells The Straits Times.
Good luck, Jessie!