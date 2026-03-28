What To Know Bill Maher addressed reports that Donald Trump attempted to block him from receiving the 2026 Mark Twain Prize during his Real Time monologue.

Maher joked about the situation, proposing a compromise where he would accept the award and then give it to Trump, emphasizing humor over hostility.

He stated he respects Trump’s move and is not upset, highlighting their complicated relationship and his willingness to engage in playful banter.

Bill Maher just sent a direct message to President Donald Trump over the Kennedy Center prize fight.

On the Friday, March 27 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, addressed the POTUS attempting to block him from receiving the 2026 Mark Twain Prize. He addressed the situation during his opening monologue.

Maher started by poking fun at the Republican Party for giving Trump, 79, the America First Award. “Maybe you never heard of it because they just made it up,” he quipped. “But it is a real thing, and he’s getting it. Mike Johnson says it will be given annually to Donald Trump.”

The stand-up comedian then segued by pointing out, “Speaking of awards, I’m finally getting one.”

He continued, “I was gonna get it, and then Friday, Trump, both his spokespeople come out and said, ‘Fake news. Bill Maher is never getting it.’ We have reached a compromise, OK? The compromise is I am going to get it, and then I’m going to give it to him. Everybody’s happy.”

Additionally, Maher said he’s “not looking for a fight” and that he’s “not made” that Trump tried to block him from the award. He explained that he and the president “have a complicated relationship.”

“Him trying to block me from getting it, I respect the move. Keep the game going, baby, OK? I’m all about engagement. Disengagement gets you nothing,” Maher said. “So, even though I see that we’re back to him calling me a jerk, and I’m a lightweight ratings loser, get it off your chest, big man, OK? I’m totally fine with that.”

Finally, Maher joked that he added Trump’s latest insults to a list that he had the POTUS sign when they had dinner together at the White House in 2025.

He declared, “I would just like to say, as a low-ratings lightweight and a rather dumb guy, and a pathetic, bloated sleazebag, a dummy, a terrible student, a nervous failing comedian, and someone who was sick, insane, very sad, totally shot, and a crazy maniac — I am honored to accept the Mark Twain Award.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO