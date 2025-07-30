Julie Chrisley is dealing with some health issues since returning home from prison. After being pardoned by Donald Trump at the end of May, the reality star gave her fans an update on what’s been going on during the Wednesday, July 30, episode of her and husband Todd Chrisley‘s Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast.

“I have a lung condition from being in prison,” Julie claimed. “You will probably notice me at certain times trying to get, like, a breath.” Todd jumped in and said that “black mold” and “asbestos” at FMC Lexington in Kentucky are the reason for Julie’s health condition. He also revealed that his wife will be seeing a “pulmonary specialist” this week to get some tests done.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons released a statement in response to the Chrisley’s claims. “It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane,” the statement, given to Us Weekly, said. “We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

While Julie didn’t expand on the specifics of her health, she and her husband did discuss the fact that they weren’t able to speak during their respective time behind bars (Todd was serving his sentence in Florida).

“There is something in prison that if married couples are both incarcerated, both of the wardens have to give an approval to be able to get one phone call a month,” Julie shared. “My warden approved it, [Todd’s] warden did not.”

Todd added that the “warden has now been let go,” and Julie said “one of the worst parts” of being in prison was not getting to talk to her husband of nearly 30 years (the two tied the knot in May 1996). Todd alleged that the warden wouldn’t approve his calls to Julie because daughter Savannah Chrisley “had exposed” her “corrupt behavior” publicly.