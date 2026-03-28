Will ‘The Way Home’ Return for Season 5?

Meredith Jacobs
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Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell, Sadie Laflamme-Snow — 'The Way Home' Season 3 Finale
Peter Stranks / Hallmark Media

The Way Home has brought a unique series to television since its premiere in 2023, and it’s returning for its fourth season in April.

The Hallmark drama follows the Landry family — specifically Del (Andie MacDowell), her daughter Kat (Chyler Leigh), and Kat’s daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) — who have the ability to travel back through time using a pond on their property. They can also bring others with them, like a neighbor, a confidant, and Kat’s boyfriend, Elliot (Evan Williams). And when it comes to time travel, there are so many avenues to explore, so it seems like shows like that could keep going.

But what do we know about the future for The Way Home? Read on for everything we know so far about the show beyond Season 4.

Is The Way Home renewed for Season 5?

Sadly, no. The upcoming fourth season will be its last. The news was announced on November 20, 2025.

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“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed expertly crafted,” Samantha DiPippo, SVP of programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement to People. “We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan, and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.”

When will The Way Home Season 4 premiere?

The fourth and final season will premiere on Sunday, April 19, at 9/8c. It will air on the Hallmark Channel, then be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.

Could The Way Home return after Season 4?

We’ll have to wait and see! After all, there are always revivals, and who knows, maybe Hallmark will bring back everyone for a movie. But, of course, that will all depend on how the series ends.

The Way Home key art
Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell

Chyler Leigh

Chyler Leigh

Sadie Laflamme-Snow

Sadie Laflamme-Snow

Evan Williams

Evan Williams

Al Mukadam

Jefferson Brown

Alex Hook

Alex Hook

David Webster

Full Cast & Crew

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark+

Series

2023–

Drama

Romance

Fantasy

Where to Stream

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The Way Home

Andie MacDowell

Chyler Leigh

Evan Williams

Sadie Laflamme-Snow




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