What To Know The Battle Rounds on Season 29 of The Voice came to an end during the March 23 episode.

John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine finished the round with six artists each on their teams.

Levine used the final Steal of the round to nab one artist who was eliminated by their coach.

The Battle Rounds wrapped up during the Monday, March 23, episode of The Voice. Each coach had two slots left to fill on their teams, and Adam Levine was the only one left with a Steal to use on one of the artists eliminated by either Kelly Clarkson or John Legend.

In a continuation of last week’s episode, the coaches put their remaining artists in head-to-head duets, but they could only save one from each pair to bring to next week’s Knockout Rounds. The teams were advised by Benji Madden (Team Adam), Jennifer Hudson (Team Kelly), and Muni Long (Team Legend). With Clarkson absent from rehearsals following the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Hudson stepped in to fully coach her team ahead of their performances.

Scroll down for a full recap of the night’s performances and to find out where the teams stand ahead of the Knockouts.

Drew Russell vs. Jared Shoemaker — Team Adam

Because of the “country element that connects them,” Levine paired Drew Russell with Jared Shoemaker for the first Battle of the night. They sang “Leather and Lace” by Stevie Nicks and Don Henley, which Levine sang with Nicks at his wedding to wife Behati Prinsloo.

Throughout the entire performance, Clarkson and Legend couldn’t stop commenting on how much they loved it. Clarkson even suggested that Jared and Drew team up to become a duo because they sounded so good together.

“It was really beautiful. Your harmonies sounded so great,” Legend began. “Drew, I really love at the top of your range that little shred that was in your voice. Jared, I just decided that you’re one of my favorite male vocalists this season. I just love the tone of your voice, the rasp in it. You just sound like a star to me. You’re like the real deal.” Clarkson and Legend agreed that the song choice was perfect, as well.

“In the rehearsals, to be completely honest, the promise was there and the vibe was there, but it just wasn’t where it needed to be yet and I was hoping it would come to fruition in time for this thing and it really did,” Levine gushed. He thanked his artists for really stepping it up.

Levine chose Jared as the winner of the Battle, although he admitted it was a “left field” decision for him.

Houston Kelly vs. Tia DuRant — Team Kelly

For Clarkson’s first Battle of the night, she paired up Tia DuRant and Houston Kelly. The country/soul pairing was unexpected, and Clarkson chose “Either Way” by Chris Stapleton as the duo’s song.

“That was crazy, you guys did great,” Levine said. “Tia, I turned for you. I lost. Houston, I didn’t turn for you, but I gotta tell you, I was really, really blown away. You were a revelation for me today.”

Levine admitted he would’ve picked Houston as the winner, but Legend said Tia was the winner for him. “I just feel like the tone was perfect,” he explained. “I loved your runs, they were just so tastefully done.”

Clarkson loved what her artists did, but agreed with Levine that Houston was a real surprise for her in the Battles. “I knew you would be able to do the big stuff, but that really intimate stuff was really special and I think just as powerful,” she explained. Houston was chosen as the winner.

Aziz Guerra vs. Jeremy Keith — Team Adam

Team Adam’s final pairing in the Battles was Aziz Guerra and Jeremy Keith. They performed “My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder, and Jeremy challenged himself by singing in Spanish. During rehearsals, Levine warned the guys that the performance started getting “over-harmonized” towards the end, and instructed them on how to fix that issue.

After the performance, Legend said the men sounded “magnificent,” but noted that he would pick Jeremy as the winner if it were up to him. Clarkson added that both Jeremy and Aziz “did a really great job,” and said it was an “equal playing field” performance.

The decision was up to Adam, who told Jeremy and Aziz that they “did everything that was asked of you and more.” He let them know that he was super proud of them, but picked Jeremy as the winner because he was the person who’s “ready now” to start a music career.

Kendra Remedios vs. Natasha Blaine — Team Legend

For Team Legend’s first Battle of the night, Kendra Remedios and Natasha Blaine sang “Walk on By” by Dionne Warwick, which worked for how “different” the ladies are.

“Natasha, this song may be a little more in your zone,” Levine admitted. “Kendra, it still showed me things about your voice I wanted to hear. It’s going to be a tough one, and it just boils down to preference.”

Unlike Levine, Clarkson gave her opinion on the winner, telling Legend she would choose Kendra. However, Legend made the ultimate choice, and it was actually Natasha who won.

“Kendra came to us singing Little Big Town, but I told her she’s a very soulful singer,” he pointed out, before revealing his decision. “I hear that edge in her voice. Natasha, you’re very smooth, very sultry. Well done, both of you.”

Jonah Mayor vs. Aaron LaVigne — Team Kelly

Jonah Mayor and Aaron LaVigne majorly showed off their range while singing “The First Time” by Damiano David.

Levine said the energy in Jonah and Aaron’s performance was “amazing,” but warned them to get their breathing under control when they’re singing in the future. Legend praised the guys for their “glorious high notes,” but admitted that he thinks Jonah is someone whose strengths can be explored more as the competition progresses.

“You’re both firecrackers,” Clarkson confirmed. “I think both of you equally had some pitch issues, but Aaron, man, we all heard it. The note you went up for is incredible. Your range is incredible. Jonah, when you went for your big notes, you have this roundness that fills the space.”

She picked Jonah as the winner because she thinks he’ll “stand out more” on the show.

Ashley Marina vs. Syd Millevoi — Team Legend

Legend paired up Ashley Marina and Syd Millevoi for the next Battle. The ladies were tasked with a pop diva performance, singing “Love Takes Time” by Mariah Carey.

Clarkson admitted that Ashley got a bit pitchy in her performance at times, but assured her there were some “really beautiful” moments. “When your voice gets really big, and you open up that roundness, it’s beautiful,” Clarkson added. “Syd, I’m still angry from not being able to possibly turn for you [because my team was full]!”

Legend called both women “wonderful singers,” but told Ashley that she has to work on “harnessing and controlling” her gift, which takes time. “Syd, it’s that interesting combination of going to the heights of what you’re able to do with your voice, but not sounding shrill,” he raved. “It’s a remarkable, rare thing you have.”

Syd was chosen as the winner, and her coach admitted that he could see her making it to the finale.

Abigayle Oakley vs. Julia Golden — Team Kelly

Clarkson’s final Battle pairing was Abigayle Oakley and Julia Golden. For their performance, they sang “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac.

Levine raved over the “beautiful quality” of Abigayle’s voice and said he wants to hear more from her, so he’d pick her as the winner. However, Legend went with Julia as the winner, noting that when she “came in on the higher parts it felt God and the energy [she] was giving on stage felt right.”

Finally, Clarkson had to make her choice. “You both have something really magical with your tone,” she told her artists. “You both have something really magical about your voices that are really different. I do like both of your Blinds better [than this]…”

In the end, she picked Abigayle as the winner because she liked the storytelling quality in her performances.

KJ Willis vs. Mike Steele — Team Legend

The last Battle of the night was between Team Legend’s KJ Willis and Mike Steele. Their coach selected “Let Me Love You” by Mario for them to sing.

Clarkson called the performance “so, so good and tasteful,” specifically praising Mike’s run at the end of the song. Levine admitted that KJ was a “big surprise” for him, but said he would lean towards picking Mike because of that ending run.

Legend said he loved the tone both “phenomenal” singers had, but he ended up picking KJ as the winner. Luckily, Mike was still able to move on in the competition because Levine used his one and only Steam to keep him in the competition.

Here’s where the teams stand heading into the Knockout Rounds:

Team Kelly

Mikenley Brown

Liv Ciara (Super Steal)

JW Griffin

Houston Kelly

Jonah Mayor

Abigayle Oakley

Team Legend

Lucas West

Grace Humphries

Moses G. (Steal)

Natasha Blaine

Syd Millevoi

KJ Willis

Team Adam

Bay Simpson

Jaali Boyd

Alexia Jayy

Jared Shoemaker

Jeremy Keith

Mike Steele (Steal)

The Voice, Season 29, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC