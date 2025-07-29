Do you think you could beat out 99 other people in hilarious and distinctive games in order to win $1 million? That’s what 100 contestants have to do on the new game show, 99 to Beat.

99 to Beat is based on the British game show of the same name, hosted by Adam and Ryan Thomas, which premiered in March. Here is everything we know about 99 to Beat that you should know before its premiere on Fox.

When does 99 to Beat premiere?

99 to Beat will air Wednesdays this fall, with its first episode on September 24 at 9/8c on Fox, after Season 4 of The Floor.

Who hosts 99 to Beat?

Ken Jeong and sport commentator Erin Andrews will cohost the game show.

What is the concept of 99 to Beat?

One hundred contestants go head-to-head in a range of seemingly simple and hilarious games in an arced competition game show like we’ve never seen before. 99 to Beat is the game show that anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the cash prize – Don’t. Finish. Last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing.

What does the winner of 99 to Beat get?

The original prize was $100,000. But, on July 14, the prize was upped to $1 million, so now there is even more of a reason to win. According to Variety, producers broke the news of the $1 million prize to the contestants on set. The announcement brought “incredible excitement – and lots of tears.”

Who is competing on the show?

The contestants are mostly non-famous people. Big Brother alum and Broadway star Tommy Bracco was seen in a preview for the show, but no other reality stars are expected to compete.

Is there a trailer for 99 to Beat?

Yes! Watch below.