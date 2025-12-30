’99 to Beat’ Fans Spot Clue About the Game Show’s Future

What To Know Fans of 99 to Beat noticed a clue suggesting a second season after a Reality Club Fox Instagram video clue.

The game show, hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, features 100 contestants competing in elimination challenges for a $1 million prize.

While there has been no official renewal announcement, the Instagram post has sparked excitement and speculation among fans about Season 2.

Will someone else beat out 99 other people for the chance to win $1 million? After Reverend Peter Nevins won Season 1 of 99 to Beat, fans wondered if there would be a Season 2, and some of them spotted a clue about the game show‘s future.

99 to Beat follows 100 players who compete in various challenges and games. Each round, at least one contestant is eliminated. Sometimes, it is more if there is a group challenge, and $10,000 is added to the prize pot each time a contestant is eliminated. This makes the final prize $1 million. The show is hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, who offer commentary and advice to the contestants.

Reality Club Fox shared a video on their Instagram page just a few days after Season 1 ended. “Started with 100, now we’re here! 🌟Stream the full season of #99ToBeatFOX, now on @hulu!” they captioned the post.

After recapping the season, the words “See you next season!” appeared on the screen. This led fans to believe that the game show has been renewed for Season 2, despite not getting an official confirmation yet.

Fans noticed the subtle words on the video and took to Reddit to discuss a possible Season 2. “Reality Club FOX on Instagram video seems to suggest a second season of 99 to Beat!” the original poster said.

“The linked Fox Reality Club Instagram post from earlier today ends with ‘see you next season’, suggesting strongly the show will return!” they continued.

“I will be applying!” one Reddit user said.

“Season 2?” many Instagram users asked.

“Let’s go season 2!” said another.

“Are we renewed?” asked another.

“SEE YOU NEXT SEASON 👀,” Season 1 contestant and Big Brother player, Tommy Bracco, commented. He competed on the show with his dad, but neither of them won the $1 million.