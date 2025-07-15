Ken Jeong & Erin Andrews’ New Fox Game Show Ups Main Prize to $1 Million

Fox‘s new game show 99 to Beat just upped the stakes even more by increasing its grand prize to $1 million. The original prize was $100,000, so now there’s even more of a reason to try and win.

Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews host 99 to Beat, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 24 at 9pm est, right after the popular game show, The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe, making it a full night of game shows on the network. 99 to Beat is based off the British game show of the same name, hosted by Adam and Ryan Thomas, which premiered in March.

The new prize pot was revealed during a first look. “September 24, 100 players will compete to win $1 million, and they’ll do anything to get it,” the voice over said. The hosts are seen saying, “The only rule is: Don’t finish last.”

According to Fox, the game show has 100 contestants who “go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and hilarious games in an arced competition game show like we’ve never seen before. 99 to Beat is the game show that anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the cash prize – Don’t. Finish. Last.”

“As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and they take home the top prize of $1,000,000.”

According to Variety, producers broke the news of the $1 million prize to the contestants on set. The announcement brought “incredible excitement – and lots of tears.”

In the first look, contestants, which include Big Brother alum and Broadway star Tommy Bracco, lick various objects, put stuff down their pants, pop balloons, stack bolts, and perform various other activities. One was even seen crying when his stack of bolts toppled over.

“That was ridiculous. Are you kidding me right now?” a contestant said.

“No, we’re not,” Erin Andrews said. “Welcome to 99 to Beat.”

“Hey Hey Hey!!!!!!!!! I can’t wait for this! #99toBeatFOX @kenjeong @FOXTV,” Andrews tweeted in response to the trailer.

Ken Jeong tweeted “Booyah” to the news of the new prize. Jeong is also a panelist on the Fox show, The Masked Singer. However, the singing show will not return this fall for a new season, instead airing its eleventh season in January 2025.

Although this is Andrews’ first time hosting a game show, she did host Dancing with the Stars for 10 seasons with Tom Bergeron.

99 to Beat, Wednesdays, starting September 24, 9pm, Fox