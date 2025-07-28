When Does ‘The View’ Return With New Episodes?

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View‘s summer hiatus is now fully in effect. Starting this week, on Monday (July 28), the hit ABC daytime talk show is airing encore episodes, and it will continue to do so for the next few weeks.

The news came as a bit of a shock to some, when cohost Joy Behar accidentally announced the ending of Season 28 on Thursday (July 24), saying, “Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this, I’m allowed to say that, right?” (To that, cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Too late now!”) Then Whoopi Goldberg made a more formal announcement about it in the video clip above, saying, “Okay, so here’s what’s going on. We will see you all tomorrow for another new show, and we’ll be back for our new season in September. But of course, you can watch us the rest of the summer with our encore episodes, the best of the season.”

Considering there have been repeated calls from Donald Trump for the show to be canceled, especially following CBS’s cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, some fans may be worried that the future of The View is in jeopardy. After all, even Behar herself has expressed concern about the show’s ability to survive the current political climate, and there were reports of the cohosts receiving pressure from the network brass to tone down anti-Trump rhetoric. However, as of right now, the show is expected to return this fall. So when will new episodes air?

When is The View Season 29 premiere date?

As of right now, ABC’s stated plan is for The View to return with Season 29 in September, which aligns with the show’s usual premiere timeline (for example, Season 28 premiered on September 3, 2024).

Who will star in The View Season 29?

No changes to the current panel of cohosts have yet been announced by ABC. However, one source claims there are talks about replacing Goldberg as moderator with Sunny Hostin. This report has not been confirmed.

What episodes will air as reruns?

The following episodes will reair on ABC during The View‘s usual 11 a.m. ET timeslot this week:

July 28: The March 25 episode with Bill Murray and Naomi Watts promoting The Friend and Tamron Hall promoting her new book Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid.

July 29: The March 27 episode with Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer promoting Mid-Century Modern and LaTanya Richardson Jackson promoting Broadway’s Purpose.

July 30: The April 1 episode with Michael Angarano and Michael Cera promoting Sacramento and Elie Mystal promoting the book Bad Law: Ten Popular Laws That Are Ruining America.

July 31: The April 23 episode with Senator Raphael Warnock promoting his new book, We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunchbox, and Shanola Hampton discussing Found.

August 1: The February 21 episode with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio promoting Daredevil: Born Again and Antoni Porowski discussing No Taste Like Home.

The View, Season 29 premiere, September TBD, ABC