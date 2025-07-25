Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View is about to go on a summer 2025 hiatus, and fans were shocked when the bombshell news was dropped during the show’s Thursday, July 24, episode.

Joy Behar was the one to unexpectedly make the announcement. “Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this, I’m allowed to say that, right?” she asked. Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed and said, “Too late now!” A producer also weighed in. “Doesn’t really matter, yeah,” he said.

It appeared that Behar wasn’t necessarily supposed to blurt out the hiatus news at that time, but it certainly caused a stir. With the recent cancellation of Stephen Colbert‘s late night show following Paramount’s controversial settlement with Donald Trump, some fans online are wondering if ABC might follow suit and axe The View. Scroll down for everything we know.

Is The View canceled?

No, The View has not been canceled. Rather, the show is on its annual summer hiatus. Every year, The View takes about a month-long break in August.

A source confirmed to TV Insider that, beginning on Monday, July 28, “the show will be on its annual summer hiatus.” Following the Friday, July 25, episode, the hosts will have a few weeks off, which is the case every year.

When does The View return?

An exact return date for The View has not been announced, but it generally comes back the Tuesday after Labor Day. This year, that date would be Tuesday, September 2.

Why are The View and the White House feuding?

Just days before the hiatus news was announced, Trump’s White House released a warning statement against the talk show. The statement was issued specifically toward Behar, who spoke out against Trump on the show’s July 23 episode.

“Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement. “It’s no surprise that The View‘s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air.”

A spokesperson for The View responded by claiming that it is “up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years,” adding that “season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season.”

Behar’s comments that set off the White House were in regards to Trump claiming that Barack Obama allegedly manufactured intelligence that led to the Trump/Russia collusion narrative. “First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on January 6?” Behar said. “That was not Obama. The thing about [Trump] is he’s so jealous of Obama because Obama was everything he’s not. Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC