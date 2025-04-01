Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The “Hot Topics” of the day got a bit closer to home, so to speak, on Tuesday’s (April 1) edition of The View. The cohosts began the show by reacting to Elon Musk‘s political stunt of awarding millions of dollars to people connected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, as well as Senator Cory Booker‘s move to hold the floor of the Senate as a sign of resistance to Donald Trump‘s administration. However, it was Whoopi Goldberg who ignited the most impassioned part of the first segment when she talked about feeling like their own liberties were being attacked.

After hearing others’ perspectives out — like Sunny Hostin saying Booker was being the fighter the Democrats needed, Joy Behar saying Trump’s third term teaser was just a distraction, and Alyssa Farah Griffin trying to compare regular campaign spending to Musk’s controversial giveaways — Goldberg offered her own perspective.

“What I want more than anything is I want them to stop fooling around with my right to say what I feel. I don’t like being threatened,” she said. “I don’t like people running up to me, you don’t like what I say. This is America. I grew up here, and the one thing I always knew is I had freedom of speech.”

She then referenced Trump’s social media demand that PBS be “defunded,” saying, “Every time somebody says, ‘I don’t like what they said, so I’m shutting down PBS, I don’t like what they do,’ those are broad strokes that have nothing to do with reality.”

Goldberg also accused her detractors of being hypocritical, saying, “This idea that you can no longer speak your mind as an American is really, really [bad], especially coming from a group that always says, ‘Everyone’s shutting us down.’ No one shut you down.”

“It’s terrifying,” Hostin agreed.

“I remember years ago, I said to the audience, ‘Watch this space. When they tell us to keep quiet, you know we’re in trouble,'” Behar added.

Goldberg then pointed out, “We’re one of the few places that can still do what we do.”

“Well, for how long?” Behar asked rhetorically before the show cut to break.

Indeed, Trump has made his opinions on The View crystal clear, and his FCC chairperson recently opened an investigation into ABC’s parent company Disney over “DEI practices.” There were also reports in February that the cohosts were being pressured to tone down their criticism of Trump amid staff layoffs, so perhaps Behar has reason to be concerned about the show’s future amid the Trump administration.

WILL SEN. BOOKER’S PROTEST SPEECH PAY OFF? As Americans head to the polls for key elections in two states, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on Sen. Cory Booker pulling an all-nighter on the Senate floor to rail against the current administration. pic.twitter.com/xj86G7i6mY — The View (@TheView) April 1, 2025

