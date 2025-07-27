‘The Simpsons’ Creator Makes Bold Predictions About Elon Musk, Statue of Liberty & Republican Parents

D’oh! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening jokingly made predictions about Elon Musk, the Statue of Liberty and Republican parents at San Diego Comic-Con.

On Saturday, July 26, Groening joined The Simpsons producers Matt Selman and Mike Price, director Matt Faughnan and consulting producer/director David Silverman for a panel discussing Season 37 of the Fox animated series.

During the chat, Selman responded to a deepfake meme about The Simpsons predicting the viral Coldplay kiss cam moment. (It didn’t.)

“Who could be so dumb?” Selman pointed out per Variety. “Of all our 800 episodes we did, that those two dumb white folks — I don’t what to call, the takes are done — like, who could think, who has such little reactive intelligence that this is in The Simpsons? And of course, the answer is hundreds and hundreds of millions of people!”

He then advised fans, “When you see something that claims to be a Simpsons prediction, just think for one second. Could that have possibly been on the show? That’s all, just think one second and then comment on the thing, ‘They are magic, they’re wizards, they did it again.'”

Additionally, Groening weighed in on fake claims of The Simpsons predicting certain events.

“We are time travelers,” he quipped, before issuing a series of wild forecasts.

“The Simpsons predicts Elon Musk will be the first man to land on Mars,” he joked. “Amazingly, he will crash land on Mars. But he will radio back that he is marooned there forever. And most emotionally of all, he will be able to hear the cheering all the way.”

On top of that, Groening comically predicted, “America will return the Statue of Liberty to France and North America remembers what the word Liberty means.”

He also declared, “The Simpsons predicts kids across America will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA. And here’s how you do it. Grab the TV remote, go to menu, go to controls, vertical controls, look for channel list and delete Fox News.”

Thankfully for fans, Groening shared there is “no end in sight” when it comes to The Simpsons. Season 37 will kick off in fall 2025, although a premiere date has not yet been announced. The show has already been renewed through Season 40.

“We’re going to go until somebody dies,” he said. “When you know who dies, The Simpsons predicts there will be dancing in the streets. Except President [JD] Vance will ban dancing.”

