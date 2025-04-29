THE SIMPSONS: When Grampa falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back in the “Bart’s in Jail” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE SIMPSONS © 2021 by 20th Television.

Fans won’t have to say “D’oh!” because The Simpsons is returning to Springfield for another season. Furthermore, the long-running animated series is not just coming back for one more season.

For almost four decades now, the series has followed the family’s lives in Springfield, with many guest stars and plenty of comedy. Read on for everything we know about the future of The Simpsons on Fox.

For how many more seasons is The Simpsons renewed?

As mentioned above, The Simpsons will return for Season 37. The announcement was made on April 2, 2025, along with the news of Seasons 38, 39, and 40, which will take the show up until the 2028-2029 season. The Simpsons is the longest-running animated show.

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series,” 20th Television head Marci Proietto said in a statement. “We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come.”

When will The Simpsons Season 37 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been announced, but it is expected to premiere sometime in the fall like its previous seasons.

Who is in The Simpsons cast?

The cast of The Simpsons hasn’t changed much in 37 seasons, so the cast regulars are expected to return to voice their beloved characters. These include Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Julie Kavner, Harry Shearer, and Yeardley Smith, among others.

Where can you watch The Simpsons?

The Simpsons airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Fox. The Season 36 finale will air on May 18, for a total of 17 episodes. The beloved animated sitcom can also be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

What could Season 37 be about?

The sitcom follows a linear universe, which means that characters age slowly. The Simpsons might be up to their regular shenanigans including Homer fighting with their neighbor, Ned Flanders, Bart getting in trouble in school, Lisa getting straight A’s, etc. The show also covers real-life topics, such as weight loss drugs, as featured in the April 6 episode.

Is there a Simpsons Season 37 trailer?

Not yet.