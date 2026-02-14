‘Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’ Milestones, ‘Dark Winds’ Returns, Winter Olympics, Valentine Movies

The Simpsons leaves Springfield for Philadelphia to mark the show’s milestone 800th episode, while Family Guy clocks its 450th with a memorable Lois-Stewie encounter. AMC‘s Dark Winds launches its fourth season of 1970s Navajo intrigue. The Winter Olympics continue all weekend, with pairs skating on Sunday. Cupid gets busy in Hallmark Channel‘s Valentine’s weekend treat.

FOX

The Simpsons

8/7c

SUNDAY: They’re looking pretty good for 800. Matt Groening‘s undying animated comedy marks its latest milestone (an unprecedented 800th episode) with a star-studded outing that takes Marge and Homer to Philadelphia to showcase their prize pooch, Santa’s Little Helper (who was the focal point of the very first full-length episode way back in December of 1989). The hapless canine enters the Philadelphia Dog Show after Marge gets the dog back into shape, which entails a visit to the St. Bernard of Assisi Medical Clinic (with voice cameos by The Pitt‘s Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden). The stacked guest-voice cast includes Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Kevin Bacon (so many six degrees), Questlove, and Boyz II Men. Followed by the season finale at 8:30/7:30c, where Homer goes into business with Kirk Van Houten on a crumb-free cracker. D’oh!

Fox

Family Guy

9/8c

SUNDAY: When baby Stewie speaks, mama Lois finally listens — a first-of-its-kind breakthrough that sets the stage for the irreverent animated comedy’s 450th episode. When Brian brings gummies into the house, Stewie turns on (“I can feel my heartbeat in my eyes!”), then drugs Lois’s wine, allowing her to hear her infant child’s thoughts for the first time. As they mellow out and enjoy munchies, they come to terms with Stewie’s homicidal tendencies and Lois’s domestic future. But will they remember it the morning after?

Michael Moriatis / AMC

Dark Winds

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The acclaimed crime drama based on Tony Hillerman’s novels returns for a compelling fourth season, with Navajo Tribal Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Sgt. Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) searching for Navajo teen Billie (Isabel DeRoy-Olson), who ran away from her oppressive boarding school in the company of a shady relative. Their investigation is complicated by the lurking presence of a lethal hitwoman (Run Lola Run‘s Franka Potente) as the bloody trail leads off the reservation to 1970s Los Angeles. Back at the precinct, Joe is contemplating retirement while Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) considers returning to the squad after her harrowing adventures with Border Patrol last season.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Winter Olympics

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: It’s another full weekend of Olympics action in Milan and Cortina, with medal events including men’s and women’s giant slalom, dual moguls, cross-country skiing, biathlon, 500m speed skating, large hill ski jumping, women’s and mixed team skeleton, men’s 1500m short track speed skating, and mixed team snowboarding. Pair skating begins Sunday with the short program. (For details, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.) All events can be livestreamed and replayed on Peacock, with NBC, USA Network, and CNBC sharing broadcasting duties. NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap begins at 8/7c.

Hallmark Media / Kam Sylvestre

Because of Cupid

Movie Premiere

SATURDAY: “Loveuary” reaches its peak on Valentine’s weekend, with Cupid itself causing mischief. The romcom pairs best friends Noami (Amy Groening) and Marcus (Evan Roderick) in a holiday mocktail competition that gets heated when Cupid spikes the concoctions with a love potion. Are these besties’ newly rekindled passions genuine, or is it magic?

The heart knows what the heart wants in Great American Family’s Love for Starters (Saturday, 8/7c), when an interior designer (Stephanie Bennett) and a celebrity chef (Jonathan Cherry) team up to save her family’s lakeside restaurant. The main course: romance.

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Industry

9/8c

SUNDAY: As the intense fourth season of the high-finance drama barrels toward the finish line in two weeks, the machinations grow darker and even more bitter when Harper (Myha’la) uses a public stage to discredit Tender’s financial irregularities. The upstart banking app’s manipulative co-founder, Whitney (a chilling Max Minghella), counters with some diabolical moves of his own, threatening the partnership of Harper and Eric (Ken Leung). Too bad for Whitney that the airing of all this dirty laundry is beginning to spook his CEO, Henry Muck (Kit Harington). And the twists just keep coming.

