‘The View’ Cohosts React to Coldplay Concert CEO Kiss Cam Incident: Like ‘Porn’

The View cohosts started their week off much like the rest of the world: laughing about the Coldplay concert kiss cam incident. At the top of the hour on Monday’s (July 21) show, the cohosts reviewed the mega-viral footage of then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and human resources chief Kristin Cabot being captured on the band’s “kiss cam” reel on the jumbotron, in which they were first seen embracing and then scurrying away from the camera in obvious embarrassment. They also reviewed some of the follow-ups to the incident, which resulted in Byron resigning from his position, including Coldplay’s own subsequent warning to concert-goers that they were about to begin their audience-centric footage.

“I’ve got so many questions. Where did he think he was going? What was that about? That seems like you don’t really care who’s at the concert because people from your job could have been there,” Whoopi Goldberg said to start, before turning the discussion over to her cohosts with the question, “Why do you think this has hit people as hard as it has?”

Sunny Hostin was the first to weigh in and said, “I think it’s the ubiquity of cameras. Now, everything can be caught on camera. There really is no legal execution of privacy in a public forum like that. But I think it’s a combination of the lack of privacy, all the cameras are around, and the fact that on social media, everything gets amplified.” She went on to note that the person who posted the original capture of the incident has had 77 million views since posting it.

Sara Haines spoke next and slightly disagreed with Hostin’s take, saying, “It’s bigger than just the prevalence of cameras.” Though she did agree that attending a concert means there is a lack of privacy, she said that the real appeal is the scandal of it all. “Honestly, if they hadn’t reacted the way they did, no one would care. The reason people are keen to jump on this is infidelity as old as time itself.” She then declared, “The bigger thing people aren’t talking about is how a CEO of a company should never be dating the head of HR. They are literally there to — these are the people that’s supposed to implement company policy. There’s a power dynamic.”

For Alyssa Farah Griffin, it was Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin‘s instant reaction that made it so watchable. “I think it’s part that Chris Martin just clocked it out so perfectly. I don’t think he knew what he was doing, but that quick, he’s like, ‘You’re either shy or having an affair.'” She also said that their “dive-bombing out of the shot” made it instantly suspicious to onlookers and added, “Society loves to be mad at cheaters. Remember ‘Scandoval,’ the Vanderpump Rules saga? It was like the biggest story of 2023. The president of the United States at the time weighed in on it because people love to be mad when people are caught cheating. We just relate to it. It’s just something that brings society together.” She also agreed with Haines that it was especially inappropriate that it was the head of HR who was involved, saying, “The definition of her job is to be like, ‘By the way, don’t do workplace romance.’ That’s one of her top things she’s charged with, and he should be the main person knowing better.”

Ana Navarro then admitted that she has been completely addicted to the story and subsequent fallout, saying, “This has captured my imagination so much. I have been watching it like if it was porn, over and over and over again.”

As usual, it was Goldberg who got the last word on the matter and essentially said they were at fault: “I’m sorry if you take your person to a concert, you’re [asking for it].” She added, “If you don’t want people to know what you’re doing, don’t take them to concerts…. If you’re doing that and you don’t want people to know, what the hell? I mean, it’s just too dumb, so you got what you [deserved]… but who can say? Not me because I ain’t married.”

