‘The Simpsons’ Season 37 Guest Stars Revealed

The Simpsons Season 37 will kick off in fall 2025 — and some of its guest stars were recently unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.

On Saturday, July 26, creator Matt Groening, executive producers Mike Price and Matt Selman, director Matt Faughnan, and consulting producer/director David Silverman took the stage for the show’s panel.

For Season 37, The Simpsons guest stars will include Kieran Culkin, Glenn Howerton, Albert Brooks and Cole Escola, per Variety. Also gracing Springfield with their presence will be Danny Pudi, Adam Pally, and Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson.

The Comic-Con panel included a preview of this season’s “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode too. This time around, it will feature the voice talents of Michael Keaton, Viola Davis and Idris Elba, in addition to an opening from Stan Kelly as a guest animator.

“I honestly thought 36 was where we were going to end it,” Groening quipped at the event. “No, there’s no end in sight. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to go until somebody dies. When you know who dies, The Simpsons predicts the there will be dancing in the streets. Except President [JD] Vance will ban dancing.”

During the panel, The Simpsons leaders also addressed the upcoming 800th episode, which will air on Fox in February 2026.

“It’s a big deal to do 800 shows, and so we’re going to be doing two brand new original episodes that night,” Selman teased. “They’re top secret for now, but I promise you, they’ll be the best 800th episode of anything you’ve ever seen.”

As of writing, the premiere date for The Simpsons Season 37 has not been announced. The beloved animated series has been renewed through Season 40.

The Simpsons, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu