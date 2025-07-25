‘The View’: Ana Navarro Calls ‘BS’ on Trump & Epstein Being ‘Associates’ in Final Show of Season

Friday, July 25, marked the final show of the season for The View, and the Hot Topics began with a discussion about the Department of Justice meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell. This eventually led into talk about Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Donald Trump‘s connection to the convicted sex offender.

Specifically, Ana Navarro had a lot to say about the narrative about Trump and Maxwell. “I want people to remember this, because this has lasted now almost three weeks, this conversation,” she began. “It is unbelievable, nothing has happened like this to Trump before. I want people to remember this. I keep hearing, in the media, Trump supporters and media folks, refer to [Trump and Epstein] as ‘associates’. I call bulls**t on that.”

She went on to point out that Trump and Epstein were far more than just associates. “They were incredibly close friends for 15 years,” Navarro continued. “There’s all sorts of pictures of them partying together, socializing, they flew in each other’s planes, Epstein attended Trump’s wedding. This is not an associate. This is not a colleague. This is not an acquaintance. They were very close friends.”

Navarro then discussed the “fight” Trump and Epstein got into and insisted that Trump supporters’ narrative of what happened isn’t legit. “[They] like to say on TV that Trump kicked him out of his club for being a creep,” she began. “No. They got into a fight over a real estate deal in Palm Beach. … That’s what they got into a fight over. And then shortly after they got into the fight is when Palm Beach police received the tips of what was going on in Epstein’s house. So people need to keep asking questions.”

She also referred to an old video that recently resurfaced of Trump saying he “knew Epstein liked women almost as much as he did and liked them on the younger side.”

This was the final episode of The View ahead of the show’s annual summer break. The ladies will have off beginning on Monday, July 28, and are expected to return in September. The return date is generally the Tuesday after Labor Day, which would be September 2.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

