Joy Behar shocked her The View cohosts when she seemingly unexpectedly let news slip about the show’s upcoming hiatus. She shared the news at the top of the Thursday, July 24, episode.

“Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this, I’m allowed to say that, right?” Behar asked, to which Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed and responded, “Too late now!” A producer chimed in from the background to add, “Doesn’t really matter.”

A source confirmed to TV Insider that “the show will be on its annual summer hiatus” beginning next week. The View goes on summer break every year in August and returns after Labor Day. This year, the break will begin on Monday, July 28, which seems to be a few days earlier than usual. That means there will just be one more episode (Friday, July 25) before The View is off the air for several weeks.

Earlier this summer, the talk show hosts also had a week off for July 4, which is typical, as well.

After Behar appeared to accidentally let the news of the hiatus slip out, the women continued to discuss the controversy surrounding Donald Trump and the Jeffrey Epstein files. The first segment of Hot Topics touched on the recent Wall Street Journal report that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump that his name appeared in the Epstein files “multiple times.”

The news of The View’s hiatus created a bit of a stir on social media, with many wondering whether the break will become permanent if the show gets the same treatment as Stephen Colbert‘s late night show, which was recently canceled by CBS following parent company Paramount’s controversial settlement with the president after he sued them.

