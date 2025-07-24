Get ready, bees…a MIGHTY chaos crew is coming to Prime Video this fall! During today’s San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video and Critical Role — the minds behind the hit animated series Legend of Vox Machina — announced that their highly anticipated upcoming Mighty Nein series will officially premiere on November 19, 2025.

Based on Critical Role‘s second tabletop campaign that streamed on Twitch and YouTube from 2018-2021, The Mighty Nein follows a group of outcasts and misfits: tiefling Jester Lavorre (Laura Bailey), half-orc warlock Fjord Stone (Travis Willingham), goblin Nott The Brave (Sam Riegel), wizard Caleb (Liam O’Brien), Cobalt Soul monk Beauregard Lionett (Marisha Ray), barbarian/mercenary Yasha Nydoorin (Ashley Johnson), and tiefling bloodhunter Mollymauk Tealeaf (Taliesin Jaffe). Like the members of Vox Machina, they learn to put aside their differences and distrust to come together to save the world when a powerful relic called “The Beacon” becomes a threat, but his group’s journey doesn’t take place in Tal’Dorei (the setting Vox Machina calls home). Instead, it brings us to a new contingent in the world of Exandria: Wildemount, which includes places like Dwendalian Empire, the Kryn Dynasty, and the Menagerie Coast. The adventures also occur many years after Vox Machina’s conquests (though we’d be surprised if we didn’t see some fun character crossovers in the future!).

The announcement of the premiere date also came with reveal of star-studded guest stars who will join the series in its inaugural season, including Mark Strong (Nine Perfect Strangers, 1917), Alan Cumming (The Traitors), Tim McGraw (The Blind Side, 1883), Anika Noni Rose (Princess and the Frog), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Robbie Daymond (Date Everything!), and Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation).

During the panel, character art showing the full outfits of the whole adventuring party were revealed — and we must say, for a chaos crew, these guys look pretty good!

An exclusive clip, which you can view above, was also released, giving us our first look at the misfits as they’re interrogated and forced to come up with a name to unify them. The clip, which ends with some of Jester’s well-known lewd doodles (count ’em all!), is also a fun nod to the origins of the adventuring party, which originally started with seven members (if you count Jester’s invisible god BFF, The Traveler!).

Ready to roll for more of The Mighty Nein? November can’t come fast enough!

The Mighty Nein, Series Premiere, November 19, Prime Video