The ‘Critical Role’ Cast Answers YOUR Fan Questions (VIDEO)

What To Know The cast of Critical Role answered fan questions ahead of the premiere of the upcoming animated series The Mighty Nein, November 19, on Prime Video.

They humorously discussed Prime Video’s reactions to the recurring lewd jokes and artwork by Laura Bailey’s character, noting a playful back-and-forth about what was appropriate.

Cast members reflected on how playing their characters and exploring their relationships taught them about themselves.

Since The Legend of Vox Machina premiered a few years ago, fans have been waiting to see yet another one of their favorite tabletop campaigns from Critical Role adapted into an animated series. On November 19, they’ll get that chance when The Mighty Nein premieres on Prime Video — so when the cast (Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Ashley Johnson) visited our TV Insider offices a few weeks ago, we turned to the fans known as Critters to get answers to their most burning questions.

Namely: Just how did Prime Video react to the amount of dicks drawn by Bailey’s character, a mischievous, blue-skinned cleric who loves to leave lewd pictures as her calling card everywhere she goes?

“They said it actually wasn’t enough!” says Johnson, who plays barbarian and mercenary Yasha Nydoorin.

“I feel like there were quote a few times we suggested some things with dicks in it and they were like that’s maybe too much,” says Bailey with a laugh.

“It’s always a good day when the text chat lights up and it’s like, hey, here’s concept art for three variations of dicks. I feel like we probably need to crank the veininess down,” adds Ray, who plays Cobalt Soul monk Beauregard Lionett.

When asked what the characters and/or relationships of The Mighty Nein taught them about themselves, Bailey can’t help but crack up admitting that Jester unlocked a part of her mind that she’d always kept hidden. “Now, after I’ve played her, I can’t turn it off,” she shares. “I tried, and I can’t.”

“I think one of the great things about role playing games is that it’ll put you in situations you wouldn’t normally find yourself in in real life,” says Travis Willingham, who plays orphaned sailor Fjord Stone. “And Fjord is grappling with the idea of potentially being a leader and that’s something I was grappling with in our own company.”

Watch the video above for more reveals from the cast, including what it was like adapting Exandrian magic and what fans can expect from Ray’s Beau and Johnson’s Yasha.