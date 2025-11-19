Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein frequently refer to themselves as “the chaos crew,” but that title extends not just to their disparate characters, who unexpectedly find family and friendship with one another while trying to save the world. When the cast — Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, and Sam Riegel — stopped by our New York Comic Con Studio to shoot our digital cover story last month, it was hard not to feel like you were in the middle of a chaotic party.

From antics in front of the camera to a lusty reading of the New York Times bestselling romance book Tusk Love to breaking into song with Toto’s “Africa,” the vibe in the room was full of the genuine warmth and excitement fans have come to expect from the voice actors behind some of their most beloved tabletop campaign characters.

Adapted from Critical Role’s second Dungeons & Dragons campaign, the new Prime Video series — eight 45-minute episodes, three of which premiere today — allows the cast (who also serve as executive producers) to tell fresh stories after finishing their journeys in front of the camera in 2021. And while that also means revisiting some heavy narratives (let’s just say that the characters in this series are dealing with a healthy amount of past trauma), it’s an opportunity everyone welcomes.

“I think for all of us, it’s a second chance to revisit those moments and hit it in a new way,” reflects Willingham, who plays half-orc sailor Fjord Stone. “To us, there’s nothing more valuable.”

Scroll down to check out our exclusive portraits of The Mighty Nein.

The Mighty Nein, Series Premiere (First 3 Episodes), Wednesday, November 19, Prime Video