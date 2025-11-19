See the ‘Chaos Crew’ of ‘The Mighty Nein’ in Our Fun Cast Portraits

Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein frequently refer to themselves as “the chaos crew,” but that title extends not just to their disparate characters, who unexpectedly find family and friendship with one another while trying to save the world. When the cast — Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, and Sam Riegel — stopped by our New York Comic Con Studio to shoot our digital cover story last month, it was hard not to feel like you were in the middle of a chaotic party.

From antics in front of the camera to a lusty reading of the New York Times bestselling romance book Tusk Love to breaking into song with Toto’s “Africa,” the vibe in the room was full of the genuine warmth and excitement fans have come to expect from the voice actors behind some of their most beloved tabletop campaign characters.

Adapted from Critical Role’s second Dungeons & Dragons campaign, the new Prime Video series — eight 45-minute episodes, three of which premiere today — allows the cast (who also serve as executive producers) to tell fresh stories after finishing their journeys in front of the camera in 2021. And while that also means revisiting some heavy narratives (let’s just say that the characters in this series are dealing with a healthy amount of past trauma), it’s an opportunity everyone welcomes.

“I think for all of us, it’s a second chance to revisit those moments and hit it in a new way,” reflects Willingham, who plays half-orc sailor Fjord Stone. “To us, there’s nothing more valuable.”

Scroll down to check out our exclusive portraits of The Mighty Nein.

The Mighty Nein, Series Premiere (First 3 Episodes), Wednesday, November 19, Prime Video

Matt Doyle

Laura Bailey

In Mighty Nein, Bailey plays Jester Lavorre, a rascally cleric tiefling cleric who follows an unseen deity called Traveler.

Matt Doyle

Liam O'Brien

O’Brien voices wizard Caleb Widogast, who wields fire-based magic.

Matt Doyle

Marisha Ray

Ray is Cobalt Soul monk Beauregard “Beau” Lionett, who boasts martial arts and investigative skills.

Matt Doyle

Matthew Mercer and Ashley Johnson

Mercer is Essek Thelyss, a drow wizard from the Kryn Dynasty. Johnson voices Yasha Nydoorin, an aasimar barbarian and mercenary.

Travis Willingham

In Mighty Nein, Willigham is Fjord Stone, an orphaned half-orc warlock and sailor who survives a shipwreck.

Matt Doyle

Fun with the Mighty Nein crew

Matt Doyle

Matthew Mercer

The Critical Role favorite takes a momentary break on the stool.

Matt Doyle

Sam Riegel and Liam O'Brien

O’Brien buddies up with Riegel, who voices alcoholic goblin rogue Nott the Brave.

Matt Doyle

Taliesin Jaffe

Get ready for Mollymauk “Molly” Tealeaf, a tiefling blood hunter and tarot card reader, voiced by Jaffe.

Travis Willingham and Laura Bailey

Willingham and Bailey prove why they’re a fan favorite real-life couple.

Ashley Johnson
Matt Doyle

Ashley Johnson

What a pose!

Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe
Matt Doyle

Marisha Ray and Taliesin Jaffe

What a twosome!

The Mighty Nein key art
Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey

Marisha Ray

Taliesin Jaffe

Taliesin Jaffe

Ashley Johnson

Ashley Johnson

Liam O'Brien

Liam O'Brien

Travis Willingham

Travis Willingham

Sam Riegel

Sam Riegel

Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer

