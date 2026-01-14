Dermot Mulroney Reveals Big ‘Hunting Wives’ Season 2 Detail & First Look at John Stamos’ Character

What To Know Dermot Mulroney shared photos from the set of Season 2 of The Hunting Wives.

John Stamos joins the cast as a mysterious new character.

Despite how Season 1 ended, Jed’s political campaign remains a central storyline in the upcoming season.

Production on Season 2 of Netflix’s The Hunting Wives is underway, and as the volatile vixens of Maple Brook look to cause more chaos in their sleepy small town burg, the boys are causing a bit of mischief on their own.

Star Dermot Mulroney, who plays Margo’s (Malin Akerman) husband Jed Banks, posted a picture to Instagram featuring himself and new cast member John Stamos, who is set to play a mysterious character named Chase Brylan.

In the post, Mulroney wrote: “Are we lifers yet? What a life! Great to finally meet @johnstamos, you’ve got my vote for mayor of Hollywood. As long as you #votedforjed welcome to Maplebrook @thehuntingwives #jedfortexas #jedbanksforgovernor #jedandmargot”

The post not only shows the duo on set, with Stamos in a pair of aviator glasses and Mulroney in his Stetson, but it also confirms that Jed is continuing his run for governor of Texas.

In the carousel of behind-the-scenes pics, Mulroney is seen standing in front of one of his campaign posters, and there’s also an image from his campaign headquarters, filled with “Banks Keeps Texas Strong” and a whole heap of “Banks for Governor” posters.

The photos confirm that Jed is moving full steam ahead with his plans to pursue political office as a conservative candidate for governor of Texas, a storyline that was in the early stages during Season 1.

In the final episode, when Margo revealed both her affair and her abortion, Jed reacted badly, fearing the scandal would jeopardize his potential campaign. He struck her and threw her out of the house, leaving the former Queen Bee of Maple Brook without her status or stability. Now, it appears that Margo’s fall from grace has done little to hurt Jed’s chances in the gubernatorial race as his campaign looks to become a big part of the Season 2 storyline.

