Who Will Die in ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2? What We Know So Far

The first season of Netflix’s The Hunting Wives ended in a virtual bloodbath for the tiny town of Maple Brook after former BFFs-turned-trainwrecks Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman) and Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) exposed a twisted chain of events that left an impressive body count in their wake.

And according to Snow, that is only going to keep rising in Season 2.

In the first season of Netflix’s The Hunting Wives, four people died: the central victim Abby Jackson (Madison Wolfe), her mother Starr (Chrissy Metz), the local pastor Pete (Paul Teal), and Jill (Katie Lowes), Brad’s mom; Margo killed Abby, Starr was killed by Jill, Jill was shot by Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), and Pastor Pete died by suicide.

Margo’s brother Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) was also presumed dead at the very end of Season 1. He seemed pretty deceased when Sophie dragged his body over a cliff, but you can never be too sure in this twisted town.

But it seems the death toll in Maple Brook will continue to be on the rise. At the Golden Globes on January 11, Snow divulged a dark and delightful little detail while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet

When asked what the wildest surprise about reading the script for the new season was, Snow said, “I stood up on my couch. Someone dies. I won’t tell you who. That is a wild play. Wild behavior.”

But who? Who will be the next victim for the Wives? One possibility is Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney), the former partner of Margo, who recently kicked his wife to the curb. Jed expelled Margo after she confessed to breaking their rules and “sleeping with a man,” which led to an abortion and being blackmailed, which could jeopardize his political career. In the heat of the moment, he slapped her and threw her out. Now, Margo’s security and her social standing are gone. His demise could restore her place in Maple Brook society, assuming she can convincingly play the grieving widow.

Or how about Callie? Margo discovered that Callie was the one blackmailing her with photos of her and Brad, although that has not stopped the former Queen Bee from using Callie as she pleases. Callie killed Jill, who was then framed for the murders, and she emerged with local hero status and a possible new reality show on the horizon. Even so, she remains a wild card when it comes to loyalty and motive.

One thing is certain: next season promises to be more unhinged than the first. “Every script is a new adventure. They said that we couldn’t top last year, and somehow I think we are doing it,” said Snow. “I think people are going to be very shocked.”

The Hunting Wives, Season 2, TBA, Netflix

The Hunting Wives, Season 1, Now Streaming, Netflix