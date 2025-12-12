‘Today’: John Stamos Shocks Craig Melvin With Wife’s Reaction to ‘Hunting Wives’ Casting

What To Know John Stamos shocked Today‘s Craig Melvin while talking about his upcoming role on The Hunting Wives Season 2.

Stamos was recently announced as a new cast member for The Hunting Wives alongside Cam Gigandet and Dale Dickey.

During the interview, Stamos also expressed admiration for his former Full House costar Dave Coulier, who is battling cancer.

John Stamos got lots of laughs out of Today‘s Craig Melvin while chatting about his upcoming role in The Hunting Wives Season 2.

Melvin brought up Stamos’ casting on the Netflix drama series on the Friday, December 12, episode of Today. “I haven’t done that yet,” Stamos said before candidly sharing how his wife, Caitlin McHugh, reacted to him booking the gig.

“I told my wife I was doing it, and she said, ‘Are you gonna show your penis?'” Stamos stated, shocking Melvin. “And I said, ‘Well, I don’t think so,’ but it’s one of those shows.”

Melvin went on to ask, “You haven’t seen the script yet?” to which Stamos confirmed he has not. “So, you maybe … But if they asked you, you probably would?” he followed up.

Stamos noted that he will have to wait and see whether his character will partake in any steamy moments. Flipping the script on Melvin, Stamos asked the host, “Would you?”

“No! No, John! No,” Melvin exclaimed. “I need this job. This is a morning show.”

The Hunting Wives follows Brittany Snow‘s Sophie as she gets tangled up in a murder mystery surrounding a group of small-town housewives in Texas, developing a complicated relationship with Malin Akerman‘s Margo along the way.

Stamos was announced to be joining the cast of the show’s second season along with Cam Gigandet and Dale Dickey on Tuesday, December 9. Stamos will play Chase, though details about the character have yet to be revealed.

“Bless your heart @thehuntingwives,” Stamos wrote via Instagram in reaction to the casting news.

While Stamos has yet to begin production on The Hunting Wives, he appeared on Today to promote his role in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Palm Royale. “You get those great calls, and they said, ‘Do you want to be on the show?’ And I said, ‘Well, what do I play?’ And they said, ‘A lawyer/gynecologist.’ I said, ‘I’m in. I don’t need to see a script,” he joked. “I did a lot of research on one of those things.”

He added, “It’s one of those great shows. I get to work with Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, and Allison Janney. It’s just a joy.”

On the NBC morning show, Melvin also asked Stamos about his former Full House costar Dave Coulier‘s recent diagnosis with tongue cancer (P16 squamous carcinoma). Coulier was previously diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has since become cancer-free.

“He is my hero. He’s my number one inspiration. This is his second time now, but I was with him last weekend, and he’s great. He’s Dave, and he’s beautiful,” Stamos gushed. “It sounds weird, but if anyone had to go through this, he’s a good one because he can really inspire and talk to the world and show that with goodwill and love, you can make it through.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC

Palm Royale, Wednesdays, Apple TV

The Hunting Wives, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix