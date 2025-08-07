In The Hunting Wives, queen bee Margo Banks, played by Malin Akerman, is many things: a master manipulator, a dangerous diva, and a sinister seductress. But as Netflix viewers on social media are quick to point out, she is also a wig-wearing wayward wife of Maple Brook, sporting a hairpiece so wildly unconvincing it becomes a distraction.

Adapted from May Cobb’s novel of the same name, Netflix’s The Hunting Wives has become the streaming platform’s steamy, must-watch binge of Summer 2025. Since its debut on July 4, the salacious series has built a devoted following. And as the Southern belles of Maple Brook slink into living rooms across America, viewers have taken to social media to dissect every detail, from the scandalous storylines to the tawdry sex scenes, and yes, every suspicious strand of hair.

Needless to say, while fans enjoy Akerman’s performance as Margo, they are less impressed with her hairpiece, which often looks noticeably fake and fails to blend in several scenes.

In the book, Margo is described as a beautiful woman with a crown of long blonde hair, a look Akerman replicates in the series. In real life, the actress wears a shoulder-length blonde bob. To bring her closer to the character’s appearance, the production opted for a wig.

If the creators had claimed they were aiming for authenticity, it would have been a weak excuse, especially considering how much they strayed from the source material overall. Besides, wigs have come a long way, and many believe a more convincing hairpiece could have been used.

On social media, viewers had plenty to say, with many rallying in support of Akerman as if she was wronged by the wig.

“This wig they have Malin Akerman in on Hunting Wives… one of the most wig wigs to ever wig,” wrote a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Hunting Wives was really good. It took me a minute to get into it, but once I did, I thought the pastor, then the pastor’s wife, then the red-headed lesbian, then Margo’s wig all killed that girl,” joked another X user.

One wig-wearing TikToker shared: “You’re giving us wig wearers a bad rap. Wigs do not look like that. They do not have to be a crime scene. Get it together, Hollywood. I have $40 wigs that look better than Margo’s wig.’

“I know they were following Margo’s hair in the books, but the wig was terrible,” wrote a fan of the books and the show.

no, bc malin’s hair is perfect. I know they were following the margo’s hair in the books, but the wig was terrible. 😭 pic.twitter.com/AI9bWgTEb1 — kai ~ (@scrappynbdy) July 27, 2025

“If The Hunting Wives gets season 2, please get Malin Akerman a better wig good lord,” wrote another poster.

On TikTok, one user wrote: “Brittany Snow doesn’t age, and Malin Akerman deserves better wigs. PLEASE GET THIS WOMAN BETTER WIGS.”

“Who did this to her?!?,” one TikTok user demanded.

The Hunting Wives, Season 1, Netflix