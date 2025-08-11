It’s not easy being God. Actor Alexander Calvert began his time on The CW’s Supernatural as nephilim Jack Kline, first introduced in the Season 12 finale, but by the end of the series in November 2022, the son of Lucifer had ascended — and transformed into the Big Guy Upstairs.

Now, Calvert, who recently appeared in Prime Video’s Gen V — The Boys‘ college-set spinoff from Supernatural‘s original creator Eric Kripke — makes regular appearances at Supernatural‘s many conventions across the country. We met with Calvert at one such Creation Entertainment convention in May for TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special celebrating the iconic show, where he shared his thoughts about both his love of SPN conventions around the world and his role on the iconic show as the Winchesters’ ally.

Do you remember your first SPN con?

Alexander Calvert: It was San Francisco, and you always remember your first one because they just throw you onstage with a microphone. [Laughs]

I remember there was one girl who had been in a really bad car accident and she told us, “My goal was to walk up and meet you guys today.” She worked for over a year to learn to walk again. It was very humbling. To be a small part of someone’s story like that, it really doesn’t get old and it really renews your faith in humanity and people. How could you not be grateful for something like that in your life?

What’s something that a lot of fans do when they meet you? Is there a line they quote or something like that?

Most people don’t call me by my name. They call me Jack.

At least it’s not God?

Not God, though sometimes if they want to slight Rob Benedict [who played God for the majority of the series], they do.

Do you recall your reaction when you found out that that was where Jack was headed in the script?

I kind of guessed what was going to happen with the God thing. Some people got phone calls about if their character was dying. I literally read it in the script. So I was just like, “Oh, fantastic. I’m becoming God. That’s great news.” It was a surprise, but at the same time, it made the most sense to sum up the series and have some nice closure for everyone to end the 15 years on it.

Was that intimidating for you, becoming God?

It’s a lot of pressure in real life. There’s a lot of things I wish I could do now that I just can’t. That is the hard part about these conventions, is people will be like, “Well, you’re God, so you can just change things.” But unfortunately, I can do very little, as one individual. [Laughs]

Do you have a favorite on-set memory when you look back on your seasons of SPN?

When we were working in pouring rain in winter in Vancouver. It was me, Samantha Smith, Jim Beaver, and we’re all in the alternate world and getting beat up. Sam’s getting thrown to the ground, tossed in mud, and the crew was just so resilient. No one complained all day. That is what I think of when I think of working on the show.

What’s your favorite episode, and why?

Everyone’s a little selfish when they pick these, right? But I really feel like the Season 13 finale was very strong story-wise. It was a very complete episode — lots of action, great character development, and a real high-point for the end of the season. So I think of episodes like that, but I also think of episodes where, you know, I got to drive the Impala. In that same episode [Season 14, Episode 7], Jack and Dean go on this last road trip before Jack’s going to “die.” So we got to go fishing, we went to a bar together, we just had this kind of mini-episode that was really touching.

Did you steal anything from set after you wrapped?

No, I didn’t know we were allowed to steal. [Laughs] I was such a good kid. Turns out Misha [Collins] had been taking things for years.

For a deep-dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.