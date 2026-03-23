Carrie Anne Fleming, ‘Supernatural’ & ‘iZombie’ Actress, Dies at 51

What To Know Actress Carrie Anne Fleming, known for her roles on Supernatural and iZombie, died at age 51 on February 26.

Fleming had a prolific career in television, film, and theater, with notable appearances in series such as Masters of Horror, Smallville, and The L Word.

She is remembered fondly by colleagues, including actor Jim Beaver, and is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose.

Carrie Anne Fleming, who played Karen Singer on Supernatural and Candy Baker on iZombie, has died. She was 51.

A representative for Fleming told People that the actress died in Canada on February 26 following a breast cancer diagnosis. “She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side,” the representative said. “It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed.”

Actor Jim Beaver, who played Fleming’s on-screen husband on Supernatural, paid tribute on Facebook, noting that he had lost a “soul mate.”

“Carrie Anne Fleming was cast as my wife on Supernatural in my fifth season on the show. I fell for her hard, and I did it mere seconds after meeting her,” Beaver wrote, adding that they immediately bonded after finding out their daughters share the same name. “And that, as also happens in the movies, was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

“She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn’t seem to have an off switch,” he continued. “I was so in love I think my eyes turned silver. She seemed to think I was worth hanging around with, too.”

Beaver, who lost his wife Cecily Adams to cancer in 2004, concluded, “Thursday, I lost Carrie to the same disease. I never thought my heart could break so badly more than once. But it has. But, oh, the two torches I carry — what bright, bright light they shed.”

Born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming studied drama at Victoria’s Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company, per The Hollywood Reporter. Her first on-screen role was in the 1994 TV movie Viper; she also had an uncredited role in 1997’s Happy Gilmore.

Fleming appeared in many TV series over the years, including Masters of Horror, Smallville, The L Word, The 4400, UnReal, Supergirl, and more. But she is best known for playing the recurring role of Karen in Supernatural and Candy across 12 episodes of iZombie.

More recently, she starred in the short films Mad Santa and the Queen of Zombies and The Trip. She also appeared in several stage productions, including Noises Off, Romeo and Juliet, and Steel Magnolias.

Fleming is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose.