Listen Up, ‘Supernatural’ Fans! TV Guide Magazine’s 20th Anniversary Issue Is Back
Great news, Supernatural fans. If you missed your chance to snatch a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, which came out last July, the esteemed publication is putting the fan-forward collector’s issue, the publication’s best-seller of 2025, back on shelves this January.
Available once again online and in stores nationwide after a sell-out run in 2025, the issue celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the beloved, long-running fantasy drama starring demon-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), with tons of exclusive goodies for avid viewers.
“It’s pretty rare for a special issue magazine to sell out! But I’m not surprised,” says TVGM’s Group Editorial Director Michael Fell. “We’ve known how devoted Supernatural fans have been to Sam and Dean since TV Guide Magazine started covering the show back in 2005.”
And although the series ended in 2020, Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins (who played the Winchesters’ angel ally Castiel), along with many of their castmates from over the years, still get together and tour North America and Europe with Supernatural-focused conventions. It was at one such convention in May of last year that TVGM and TV Insider sat down with Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins for an exclusive interview and cover photoshoot.
TVGM also caught up at the con with many of the series’ cast, including Alexander Calvert (Jack), Samantha Smith (Mary Winchester), Mark Sheppard (Crowley), Rob Benedict (Chuck/God), and others. Plus, executive producer Andrew Dabb recalls the originally planned ending for the series — before the pandemic changed the show’s trajectory forever.
There’s also a deeper dive into the Supernatural conventions run by Creation Entertainment, with behind-the-scenes intel on the fan events. Creation Entertainment’s conventions continue this January with dates in Las Vegas and Norfolk, Virginia, coming up this month (more information here). The SPN gang will also be traveling internationally to annual cons Jus In Bello in Rome, Italy, this April, and Purgatory 10 in Germany this May.
It’s clear that although the boys may have wound up in Heaven onscreen, the Supernatural fandom is definitely still alive and kicking.
For a deep-dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands now and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.
