The 2025-2026 season — specifically those shows returning and premiering in the fall — will be here before you know it! NBC has joined CBS, ABC, and Fox in unveiling its fall 2025 premiere dates.

It all begins with The Voice‘s return, with coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, and the Brilliant Minds Season 2 premiere on Monday, September 22. Then the Law & Order franchise once again takes over Thursdays — yes, that’s Organized Crime back on the schedule, with the Season 5 episodes that already streamed on Peacock (there’s no news about Season 6) — on September 24. The other Dick Wolf franchise, One Chicago, kicks off its new seasons on Wednesday, October 1. NBC’s hit comedies St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place both start their second seasons the week of November 3 with back-to-back airings on Mondays and Fridays.

Plus, NBA returns to NBC beginning on Tuesday, October 21, with the hourlong pregame show starting at 6:30/5:30c. The teams playing in the 7:30/6:30c and 10/9c premiere Tip Off doubleheader will be announced shortly.

The Hunting Party‘s return and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Stumble premieres will receive dates during the 2025-2026 season at a later time. (The Hunting Party was originally slated to take over that Thursday 10/9c slot.)

Below, check out all of NBC’s fall 2025 premiere dates. (Plus, check out all the fall 2025 premiere dates we know so far here.)

Monday, September 22

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Season 28 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Brilliant Minds (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

Wednesday, September 24

9:00 pm.: America’s Got Talent (Season Finale)

Thursday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 25 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 27 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 5)

Friday, September 26

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, September 30

9:00 p.m.: On Brand With Jimmy Fallon (Tuesday Premiere)

Wednesday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 11 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 14 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 13 Premiere)

Friday, October 3

8:00 p.m.: On Brand With Jimmy Fallon (Friday Premiere)

Saturday, October 4

11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live (Season 51 Premiere)

Monday, November 3

8:00 p.m.: St. Denis Medical (Season 2 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: St. Denis Medical

Friday, November 7

8:00 p.m.: Happy’s Place (Season 2 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Happy’s Place