Christina Haack
Christina Haack is spending some quality time with her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, and her latest Instagram caption may be cause for some concern.

“Chasing the sun with this one,” she wrote alongside photos with Larocca. “First time in 12 years I haven’t had a shoot schedule… taking full advantage of the downtime.”

The interior designer’s show Christina on the Coast is currently airing new episodes every week, and her house-flipping competition show The Flip Off recently aired its finale. Fans are eager for both shows to continue, but based on Haack’s caption, they don’t appear to be filming new content at the moment.

While Haack hasn’t confirmed her exact plans for her future with HGTV, she definitely seems to be enjoying her time off. However, don’t write her off completely. At the end of The Flip Off, she insisted to Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa that she wanted a “rematch” after losing the competition.

Haack made her HGTV debut in 2013 when Flip or Flop premiered. At the time, she was married to Tarek, and the show featured them flipping houses together. With Tarek on the real estate side and Haack as the designer, they were the ultimate pair.

Although the exes, who share two children, split in 2016 and eventually divorced, they continued working on the show together and have gotten to an amicable place in their relationship. It came to an end in 2022, but they both branched out and began pursuing solo endeavors on the network. In addition to Christina on the Coast, Haack also had two seasons of Christina in the Country, although she confirmed that the series would not continue after her split from third husband Josh Hall in 2024.

Meanwhile, Tarek hosts Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, as well as The Flipping El Moussas with Heather, whom he married in October 2021.

