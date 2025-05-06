Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas ended in March, except for one episode that was still being filmed. At the time, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa promised that the official Season 2 finale would be coming at a later date.

Well, production has finally wrapped, and it has officially been confirmed that fans will get to see the final episode on Thursday, May 8. Tarek shared the news via his Instagram Story, writing, “You guys have been patient with us…But it’s finally Finale week for The Flipping El Moussas.”

Back in March, Heather revealed that she and her husband were filming for the soon-to-be released episode. “We’re filming for The Flipping El Moussas today,” she shared. “It’s been a while. We have one more episode that’s going to be coming out, you guys. I don’t know when. I’ll announce it soon, as soon as I hear.”

In a subsequent update, she explained that the flip that will be featured in the finale was “taking longer than expected,” which is why there was a delay. “This house is a little bit behind because of permit delays, but in about two weeks, this sucker will be done, it will be listed,” Tarek added. “It is the final house of the season. We’re going to sell it over asking and we’re going to Disneyland.”

It’s been a year filled with HGTV content for the couple, who also starred on The Flip Off with Tarek’s ex wife, Christina Haack, earlier this year. His show Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa is also currently airing its fourth season on the network.

While the future of these shows is unclear, both Haack and the El Moussas have expressed interest in returning for a Season 2 of The Flip Off. Heather and Christina have even teased the possibility of teaming up together to compete against Tarek if the competition series comes back.

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, May 8, 8/7c, HGTV