American Pickers is in the midst of Season 27 on the History Channel, with Danielle Colby (who uses “they/them” pronouns) continuing to run Antique Archaeology on the show. Colby has been a staple on the series since 2010, although they took a hiatus in 2022 amid medical issues.

Earlier this year, Colby opened up about another mystery illness on Instagram. Scroll down for everything we know about their health and what else they’re up to today.

What happened to Danielle Colby?

In 2022, Colby revealed that they were dealing with uterine fibroids that were “incredibly painful.” They underwent a hysterectomy at their doctor’s suggestion.

Colby’s issues began when they noticed they were having issues with their menstrual cycle. “It seemed like I was always bleeding, it was always an excruciating amount of pain, feeling like I was being held back from a lot of opportunities because I couldn’t figure out how to control the amount of pain I was living with,” they shared via Patreon.

Uterine fibroids are “common growths of the uterus” that are not cancerous, according to the Mayo Clinic. They often lead to heavier or longer periods, pelvic pain, pain in the stomach, and more.

Since Colby didn’t film American Pickers during their surgery and recovery, there were rumors circulating on the internet that they had died, which were not true.

In April 2025, Colby reflected on their health issues in an Instagram post. “The last time I wore this costume I was in very bad health,” they shared, along with a photo of themself wearing the costume in question. “This night in this photo was extremely painful and frightening, but I survived it and I cannot wait to wear this costume again with much more confidence and peace.”

They did not specify the health issues they were referring to. They previously canceled various scheduled appearances in December 2024, but said at the time it was due to a family member’s health issues (not their own).

What is Danielle Colby doing now?

In addition to starring on American Pickers, Colby is also pursuing her passion as a burlesque dancer. They dance under the stage name Dannie Diesel.

Colby not only performs as a burlesque dancers, but they teach burlesque classes at Ecdysiast Arts Museum in Iowa.

American Pickers, Season 27, Wednesdays, 9/8c, History Channel