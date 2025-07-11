Fox News’ Jesse Watters Mercilessly Mocked Over His Latest ‘Rule For Men’

Fox News host Jesse Watters considers himself a beacon of masculinity and, from time to time, enjoys sharing his “rules for men,” the latest of which earned quite a reaction on social media.

On Wednesday’s (July 9) edition of The Five, Watters and his co-hosts discussed a photo shared by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). The image, which has since been deleted, appeared to have been altered using editing software as the bench in the background was warped around Jeffries’ hips.

“Rules for men: A man should never Photoshop his picture. Ever!” Watters said. “A man who Photoshops his picture is a woman. And you never shrink your hips. Why is he shrinking his hips? Does he have childbearing hips? What is it about his hips that he’s uncomfortable with? That’s the question.”

When asked by co-host Harold Ford Jr. if he’s ever edited a photo of himself, Watters responded, “Me? Emma [DiGiovine, his wife], but not me. No, she doesn’t Photoshop, but she does things… I think. I don’t know. Actually, she doesn’t. She doesn’t, but you know how women do, they do stuff.”

Watters: Rules for men. A man should never photoshop his picture ever. A man who photoshops his picture is a woman. pic.twitter.com/qILI7yY6mo — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2025

Viewers jumped onto social media to react to Watters’ latest rule, with many calling out his hypocrisy and mercilessly mocking him.

“Coming from a guy who wears makeup and airbrushes his whole personality,” wrote one X user.

“Jesse Watters is literally wearing makeup,” said another.

“Yet no issue with caking the makeup on? Still …. THIS is the trash they put on the air? THIS is what they worry themselves with?” another added.

Another wrote, “Watters made his take more cringe than the photo. I didn’t think that was possible.”

“Real men do whatever they want without considering what Jesse happens to think,” said one user.

“Now do Trump…. Fake Tan, Fake hair and Fake Marriage,” quipped another.

“Imagine being so insecure about masculinity that you need cable news rules for what makes you a real man. “Chapter 47: Real men don’t use Valencia filter.” Meanwhile this dude probably can’t change a tire but thinks photo editing is the gender line,” one commenter added.

“Watters is an insecure man-child,” said another.

This isn’t the first time Watters has received backlash for one of his “rules for men.” Previously, the controversial news anchor has claimed men shouldn’t lick ice cream in public, take bubble baths alone, go grocery shopping with their wives, wave with both hands, or wish other men a happy birthday.

He also once told his viewers, “Real men don’t talk about masculinity,” yet he seems to comment on the topic frequently.

What do you think of Watters’ latest rule? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.