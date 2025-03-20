Fox News’ Jesse Watters Makes Waves With His Latest ‘Real Man’ Rule

For someone who told his viewers, “Real men don’t talk about masculinity,” Fox News anchor Jesse Watters sure does like bringing up the topic, and on Wednesday (March 19), he added a new rule to what he believes defines a “real man.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Five, Watters told his fellow panelists, “I have a new rule… men don’t wave simultaneously with two hands. We wave with one hand, not both hands at the same time.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped, “Men don’t wave at all, Jesse.”

“We salute,” Watters fired back.

The topic came up as the group discussed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) drinking a milkshake with a straw, which led to Watters sharing his list of “rules for men.”

Watters: I have a new rule. Men don’t wave simultaneously with both hands. We wave with one hand pic.twitter.com/jxwwU9SRCx — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

“They are just funny; they are not that serious,” Watters said of his rules. “You don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs, and you don’t drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is because the way your lips purse. It is very effeminate. And his [Walz’s] excuse was, ‘I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake; milkshakes are for kids.”

Watters: I have rules for men. Like you don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs. And you don’t drink from a straw. His excuse was I was drinking a milk shake. Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milk shake. Milk shakes are for kids. pic.twitter.com/ftQ7Pq7SdP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

He went on to say Democrats had “feminized themselves to win elections, and they lost the elections and lost their manhood,” adding, “Real men don’t talk about masculinity. Real men never say ‘misogyny.’ It’s just not something we ever say.”

Viewers jumped right onto social media to mock Watters’ latest comments, with one X user writing, “Men who have rules for men tend to have deep-seated psychological issues they’re desperately trying to hide.”

“The insecurity lmao. Just drink the milkshake, Jesse. Nobody cares,” said another.

Another joked, “Omg, all these RULES. It’s so hard being a man. Now waving at my cats will turn them gay. DAMN.”

“Jesse Watters wears eyeliner and lip gloss every night, then tries to accuse others of not being man enough,” wrote one viewer.

Previously, Watters has claimed men shouldn’t lick ice cream in public, take bubble baths alone, go grocery shopping with their wives, or wish other men a happy birthday.

You can check out more reaction to Watters’ latest comments below.

Don’t eat soup in “public” is particularly wild to me because it implies that soup is indeed effeminate but too irresistible. Therefore you are allowed to eat it in private ONLY https://t.co/L684sTSHb8 — Cosmonaut Marcus is Back (@CosmonautMarcus) March 20, 2025

Fellas… is it gay to eat soup? https://t.co/cLlIPzUtei — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 19, 2025

Real men do not follow “rules for men” from a chump like @JesseBWatters https://t.co/GIjZy3RckX — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) March 19, 2025

I have a new rule. Ignore Fox News. https://t.co/aGnFMxPVv5 — Ari Fadakar (@arianbfadakar) March 20, 2025

Jesse Watters has a lot rules for men that don’t include not cheating on your wife https://t.co/lEFOrnNtyJ — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) March 20, 2025