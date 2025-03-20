Fox News’ Jesse Watters Makes Waves With His Latest ‘Real Man’ Rule

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jesse Watters
Fox News YouTube

The Five

 More

For someone who told his viewers, “Real men don’t talk about masculinity,” Fox News anchor Jesse Watters sure does like bringing up the topic, and on Wednesday (March 19), he added a new rule to what he believes defines a “real man.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Five, Watters told his fellow panelists, “I have a new rule… men don’t wave simultaneously with two hands. We wave with one hand, not both hands at the same time.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped, “Men don’t wave at all, Jesse.”

“We salute,” Watters fired back.

The topic came up as the group discussed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) drinking a milkshake with a straw, which led to Watters sharing his list of “rules for men.”

“They are just funny; they are not that serious,” Watters said of his rules. “You don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs, and you don’t drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is because the way your lips purse. It is very effeminate. And his [Walz’s] excuse was, ‘I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake; milkshakes are for kids.”

He went on to say Democrats had “feminized themselves to win elections, and they lost the elections and lost their manhood,” adding, “Real men don’t talk about masculinity. Real men never say ‘misogyny.’ It’s just not something we ever say.”

Viewers jumped right onto social media to mock Watters’ latest comments, with one X user writing, “Men who have rules for men tend to have deep-seated psychological issues they’re desperately trying to hide.”

Jesse Watters Begs Trump to Save Job of Pal Who Is Victim of Musk's DOGE Cuts
Related

Jesse Watters Begs Trump to Save Job of Pal Who Is Victim of Musk's DOGE Cuts

“The insecurity lmao. Just drink the milkshake, Jesse. Nobody cares,” said another.

Another joked, “Omg, all these RULES. It’s so hard being a man. Now waving at my cats will turn them gay. DAMN.”

“Jesse Watters wears eyeliner and lip gloss every night, then tries to accuse others of not being man enough,” wrote one viewer.

Previously, Watters has claimed men shouldn’t lick ice cream in public, take bubble baths alone, go grocery shopping with their wives, or wish other men a happy birthday.

You can check out more reaction to Watters’ latest comments below.

The Five (2011)

Greg Gutfeld

Jesse Watters




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
rich rinaldi wheel of fortune winner
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Speaks Out After $64,000 Win on Easy One-Word Puzzle
Mary Beth Roe
2
QVC’s Mary Beth Roe Speaks Out About Leaving Network After 37 Years
Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer
3
‘Jeopardy!’: James Holzhauer Takes Swipe at Matt Amodio Ahead of ‘Masters’ Battle
AlexAnn Hopkins - 'Days of Our Lives'
4
AlexAnn Hopkins Exits ‘Days of Our Lives’ as Joy Wesley
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall
5
Hilaria Baldwin Lashes Out at Alec Baldwin in Cringeworthy Red Carpet Interview