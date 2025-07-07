Duck Dynasty star Will Robertson is hoping to launch a successful music career, and he’s found help from one of country music’s biggest superstars, Luke Bryan.

On Sunday’s (July 6) episode of the A&E reality series, viewers saw Willie Robertson taking his son Will to Nashville to meet with the American Idol judge. Bryan gave Will some advice and even grabbed a guitar to hear the young music hopeful show off his vocal skills.

Bryan was impressed, telling Will, “You got a good voice.”

Ahead of the episode, Will spoke with Parade about his meeting with the “Country Girl” singer, explaining how his dad Willie has been friends with Bryan “for a very long time.”

“I’m sure my dad went to a few of his concerts. Then Luke joined my dad’s Buck Commander team as one of the buckmen, so they hunt a lot together,” Will stated. “But obviously, Luke is one of the biggest country stars right now, and I got to just ask him a few questions about writing music and where he gets inspiration, how he gets it [and] what he does to [prepare].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duck Dynasty (@duckdynastyae)

Speaking on the meeting itself, Will said, “It really helped a lot. And it was also just good to sit down with a family friend that we haven’t seen in a while, [with] how busy he is with all that he’s doing. It was cool to just sit and talk and get some advice from him.”

As for the best piece of advice Bryan gave him, Will shared, “Just live your life, and that’s exactly what he said. That’s what he loves to write about — just what he goes through in his life and how he goes about it. It could be in my apartment, it could be out in the country where I get my inspiration. He said, ‘Just find that place and just sit there. Find a quiet place and just kind of soak in that moment and just listen.'”

Will’s new song, ‘Home,’ played on Sunday’s episode, and you can listen to it below.

Will features on Duck Dynasty: The Revival along with his parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, and his five siblings, Rebecca, John Luke, Sadie, Bella, and Rowdy.

This season has focused on Willie’s efforts to persuade Will and his wife, Abby, to relocate from Texas to Louisiana, back near their family.

“My parents have been wanting me to come home for some time, and we live in different states, and so we we miss out on a lot of family things,” Will told Parade. “Sometimes we get a bit of FOMO.”