Ryan Seacrest Shares New Photos After Going on Health Kick — Fans React

Ryan Seacrest is officially on break from his first season of hosting Wheel of Fortune and decided to share photos from his life lately. The host has been prioritizing his health, and fans reacted to the new pictures.

“Lately,” he captioned the Instagram post on June 30. The first photo featured him standing on a deck in an all-tan outfit, looking down. His belt hung down off the side of his pants, and he added white sneakers to the look. He also shared other photos of himself in the outfit sitting in a chair, showing off his gold watch.

The second photo was of his toned legs with ankle weights on them. He stood on a yoga mat in short blue shorts and was only seen from the waist down. The next was a selfie of him in his car, where he wore a fedora and sunglasses.

Other photos featured his dog, Georgia, and Ryan Seacrest hanging around the house in his pajamas as he enjoyed a meal. Two of them featured the American Idol host working out outside with weights. A huge workout machine was behind him, and he enjoyed some music with his AirPods in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

Fans of Seacrest know he has been working out a lot lately. In March, he showed off his muscles after posing with a fake tattoo. The host shared two photos on Instagram with his Wheel of Fortune co-host, Vanna White. He wore a white tank top that showed off his biceps. White pointed to a barbed wire tattoo.

“New ink? Next steps: a motorcycle and a leather jacket,” he captioned the post.

The post came after Vanna White showed off her first-ever tattoo, which was a small heart on her wrist, that her own daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, inked onto her. Seacrest later revealed that his tattoo was fake, but the muscles were real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

In 2023, Ryan Seacrest told People about his health routine, including getting plenty of sleep. He also shared that he takes a shot of olive oil before having his coffee every morning, which he heard helps with weight loss and inflammation. The host maintains his weight with a Mediterranean diet that contains “vegetables, fish, and salad.”

“I don’t eat a ton of meat,” he told the publication. “I eat it if I’m in a great restaurant and there’s something signature and special from the chef, or if I’m traveling and it’s a thing you got to have. I certainly am not that hard on myself, but I try on a normal basis to stick to the Mediterranean diet.”

Fans left comments on his latest post, complimenting his physique. “Ryan, I respect your love for fitness and eating well. You look happy, which is fantastic,” an Instagram user said.

“Looking good, Ryan! Enjoy your downtime,” wrote another.

“Great photos!! And way to go for keeping your workouts up. I really need to add strength training in with my aerobics, but I just never build lol,” added a third.

“Looking great,” said another.