Ryan Seacrest & ‘Dateline’s Andrea Canning Have Wild Past Together – Fans React

Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning has shared a rare throwback photo of her and Ryan Seacrest. The pair used to be roommates, and now fans want to know more.

TV Insider has also found an old interview Canning gave talking about the wild partying she used to do with Seacrest. Things got so out of hand the police were called by neighbors.

Canning shared the photo on her Instagram on June 17, where she had her arms wrapped around Seacrest’s neck. He had his arm around her waist as they both smiled for the camera. They stood in front of a white door as someone snapped a photo of them.

Ryan Seacrest sported the typical ’90s frosted tips and wore a gray, long-sleeve button-down shirt. He had a beer bottle in his right hand. Andrea Canning wore an all-black outfit and sported shoulder-length blonde hair.

“Throwing it back to 1997 @ryanseacrest #roomies,” she captioned the post. The Wheel of Fortune host didn’t like or comment on Canning’s post, but fans certainly had questions.

“That’s it? No details???!! You tell stories for a living, and we want a story….” one fan said.

“We need the tea,” replied another.

“Wait?!?!? Were you actually roommates?” asked one fan.

“I got questions,” one of Canning’s followers said.

“Still can’t believe you were roomies! Incredibly small world,” one fan said.

“No way! You need to tell me more! College?!” a follower asked.

In 2013, Ryan Seacrest revealed on his KIIS-FM radio show that he and three other men lived together in their early 20s, according to Us Weekly. They were looking for a fourth roommate and especially wanted a woman. “We actually, the three guys that lived together prior, decided that we should look for a stranger,” he said.

“But, even better, we should have a girl stranger move in who can help us recruit [women] because we were 22 and completely single. . . At the time when we were going out, it was much easier to meet a girl if we had a girl with us, as opposed to just three guys being together. That was part of Andrea moving in. We were like, ‘We’re going to need your help here!'”

Canning phoned in to Seacrest’s radio show in 2013 and recalled how they first met. “I met you at one of your raging parties. We all ended up having those parties, but that’s what I remember the most. They were so much fun!” she said.

The former roommates remembered going to Costco and stocking up on beer. “Our parties became so legendary that we had to move, remember? The cops kept shutting them down! There were too many people and the neighborhood was plain,” Canning said.

She revealed that she had her own bathroom, but had to pay an additional charge for it. She also bought a bed from the American Idol host for $50. At the time, Canning revealed that Seacrest was still asking her for money.

Here’s what the former roomies look like now.

The two lived together before they got their big breaks, but are now both very successful. Seacrest hosts Wheel of Fortune, American Idol, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and his own radio show. He also runs the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Canning contributes to many NBC programs, including Dateline, Today, NBC News, and MSNBC.

Canning now lives with her husband and six children. Seacrest currently is single and lives alone.

Did you know the two hosts were once roommates?