‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Strips Down & Flaunts His Muscles – Fans React

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest had fans swooning Wednesday (March 12) when he stripped off his suit jacket to reveal his muscles and his new “tattoo.”

Taking to Instagram, Seacrest shared two photos alongside his co-host Vanna White, where he was seen in a white vest, showing off his biceps, which included a barbed wire tattoo.

“New ink? Next steps: a motorcycle and a leather jacket,” the American Idol host captioned the post.

Earlier this week, White showed off her first-ever tattoo, a heart on her wrist, with her own daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, doing the inking. Not wanting to be left out of the fun, Seacrest revealed on Wednesday’s Wheel of Fortune that he also decided to get inked up.

“Vanna showed off her tattoo earlier this week, and we’re in this together,” Seacrest said. “So, I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna do it too.’ So, on the way home, there’s a great gyros place. You wouldn’t believe, in the middle of the shopping center, tattoo parlour.”

He continued, “I go in, I meet Franko. He gives me a deal on my tattoo. Let me show it to you now.”

“What?!” replied a shocked White as Seacrest removed his jacket and showed his rather lame-looking barbed wire tattoo on his bicep.

“It’s barbed wire,” Seacrest added before revealing, “It’s fake. It’ll be off tomorrow. See you then!”

Even though the ink wasn’t real, fans loved getting to see Seacrest flex his muscles, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Tattoo reveal or gun show?”

“#SeacrestTheShredder,” said another.

“Yes, looking good, my friend!” another added.

Another wrote, “Ryan Seacrest *Flex Boss*”

“Damn I didn’t know bro was shredded,” said one commenter.

“Omg…. Look at your arms! Come train me!!” another wrote.

“Nice guns there handsome,” added one fan.

Another asked, “I know you like your food, I am amazed you are in great shape. You must be working out a lot. With all your work,how do you have the time?”

Seacrest, who turned 50 back in December, has been working out a lot in recent months. In an interview with his sister Meredith Seacrest on Entertainment Tonight in October, he revealed, “I’m doing everything I can to make myself feel like I’m not 50.”

He explained how he was “over-exercising, eating better, over-training” in the hopes of reversing some of the aging process, joking he’s doing everything “to make myself feel 29 again.”

Last month, Seacrest shared some gym videos and selfies with Mark Consuelos, quipping, “Ran into the only client I train.”