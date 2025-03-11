A gift from the heart. Vanna White received her very first tattoo at the age of 68, and a very special person did the inking… her daughter!

In a a new video to instagram, Vanna can be seen outside the tattoo parlor and revealing that she was going to get her first inking, before greeting her daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro. “She’s not making me do this. It’s my choice to do this,” the Wheel of Fortune cohost said.

White and Gigi then sat at a table as the letter turner decided which tattoo she was going to get. “What I decided I want to get is a little heart right here,” she said as she pointed to her wrist. “So, I can look at it every day because she did it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

“So, now the hard part is picking out which heart and which color,” White said. Gigi told her mom that there are many shapes and sizes. She decided on pink but still had a hard time picking out which shade. She wound up with three and decided that she wanted to go with one that was a mix of salmon and pink.

“That’s my favorite pink. It’s meant to be,” Gigi, 28, said.

“I’m shaking,” White admitted.

“I know. I see you shaking!” Gigi laughed.

Her daughter then moved her over to the chair where she would ink the tattoo on her mom and said that she could feel White “shaking.” Gigi put the small heart on her mom’s left wrist. “I’m so excited! This is so fun,” she admitted.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” White said. “I really have. I’m so happy.”

The game show host admitted that she didn’t feel anything as her daughter applied her tattoo. When Gigi asked her what she would compare the pain to, White said, “Nothing.”

She then proudly held up her wrist for the camera to see as she and Gigi beamed at each other. “It looks perfect,” she said.

“Just like you,” Gigi told her mom.

“It’s just what I wanted,” the host said.

White showed off the final product at the end of the video. The tattoo was small and outlined in pink, with the middle not shaded in.

Gigi works for Lincoln Tattoo Company in California and shows off her work on social media. She seems to specialize in black and white tattoos, as well as topless women, animals, and flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Santo Pietro (@gigisantopietro)

White first opened up about getting inked by Gigi to People in 2023. “I want to have matching hearts, where she’ll do a little heart on me, and she’ll do one on herself. I feel like I need to do that because it’s her and it would be her on me,” she said. And now it had come true. White also said that she is proud of Gigi for pursuing her dreams and that she has been tattooing people for four years.

Gigi is the daughter of White and her husband, restaurant owner George Santo Pietro, 78. He was married to White from 1990 to 2002. They also share a son named Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 30, who fans deem a “thirst trap.” Nikko has had many different jobs, including being the owner of a sourdough bakery in Missouri, business development and special projects manager at Melissa’s Produce in Los Angeles, and enjoys gardening, playing piano, and cooking. He also does real estate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

White gushed about both of her children to the publication. “They’re both artistic. Nico does artwork for fun. That’s his escape from the real world, his real life is in real estate, which is good for him. So he’s loving that as well,” she said.