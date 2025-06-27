Donnie Wahlberg Reacts to Jonathan Knight’s ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ HGTV Cancellation

Jonathan Knight is feeling the love from one of his New Kids on the Block bandmates following the cancellation of his HGTV series, Farmhouse Fixer.

Knight revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, that the show had been canceled after three seasons. Donnie Wahlberg vocalized his support for the star in the post’s comments the following day, writing, On to the next one! You got this. We are all ready for what you do next!”

Jonathan rose to fame alongside Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, and Danny Wood in the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block. The group is currently performing in their The Right Stuff Las Vegas residency, which launched earlier this month.

Jonathan made his HGTV debut with the 2021 premiere of Farmhouse Fixer. The show followed the musician and designer Kristina Crestin as they brought new life to old, rustic homes. In addition to the show’s spinoff, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Jonathan has also appeared on HGTV series such as Rock the Block and Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

After facing questions from fans about the future of Farmhouse Fixer, Jonathan revealed in his Wednesday Instagram post that the network “decided not to move forward with another season.” He added, “While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he added. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Several HGTV stars shared their reactions to the cancellation in the post’s comments. “You both will be missed big time!” Wrote 100 Day Dream Home‘s Brian Kleinschmidt. “I will always cherish the memories we shared together at Barbie and Hotel Challenge.”

Income Property host Scott McGillivray commented, “You will be missed my friend! 😢,” while Rock the Block‘s Ty Pennington wrote, “Sad to see ya’ll go! Was a pleasure having you both on the block 🙏🏼❤️.”

Jonathan’s husband, Harley Rodriguez, wrote in a comment of his own, “Wherever this new journey takes you, I’ll be right there 😘❤️.”

Farmhouse Fixer is one of several HGTV shows that have recently gotten the axe. Earlier this month, Keith Bynum broke the news that Bargain Block has been canceled after four seasons. “Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right,” he wrote via Instagram on June 22. “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered. Evan [Thomas] and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves.”

Two days later, Egypt Sherrod revealed that she and Mike Jackson learned of Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation after returning from a family vacation. “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” she wrote via Instagram on June 24. “Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all — grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).”